jQuery Easing Plugin

What is it? A jQuery plugin from GSGD to give advanced easing options. More info here

For CDN please use CloudFlare https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-easing/1.4.1/jquery.easing.min.js to help my host. Thank you.

AMD or CommonJS usage

const jQuery = require ( 'jquery' ); require ( 'jquery.easing' )(jQuery); define([ 'jquery' , 'jquery.easing' ], function ( jQuery, easing ) { easing(jQuery); });

Building and testing