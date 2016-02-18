openbase logo
jquery.dragbetter

by Andrey Mikhaylov (lolmaus)
0.1.4 (see all)

A no-bullshit solution for `dragenter` and `dragleave` events that behave like `mouseenter` and `mouseleave`, not `mousein` and `mouseout`.

Readme

jquery.dragbettter

An alternative to dragenter and dragleave events that fires each event once.

What this is all about

There are two similar pairs of events that track mouse movement: mousein+mouseout and mouseenter+mouseleave. Let's say we're listening for these events on the <body> element. The mouseenter and mouseleave events would fire only when mouse pointer enters or leaves the <body> element itself. The mousein and mouseout events would trigger whenever mouse pointer crosses the border of any child within <body>, with event.target set to the child and the child's parent respectively.

The problem with the dragenter and dragleave events is that they work similar to mousein and mouseout. By March 2014, browsers do not provide drag-related events that would behave similar to mouseenter+mouseleave.

This makes it hard to track dragged file entering/leaving a region, especially when the region is the whole page.

jquery.dragbettter is a jQuery plugin that introduces two events: dragbetterenter and dragbetterleave that behave similar to mouseenter+mouseleave, i. e. fire only for the element itself and not for its children.

How to use

  1. Include jQuery and jquery.dragbetter somewhere on your page:

    <script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/js/jquery.dragbetter.js"></script>

  2. Listen to dragbetterenter and dragbetterleave events on an element:

    var $dropzones = $('.dropzone');

$('body')
  .on('dragbetterenter', function() {
    $dropzones.addClass('highlighted');
  })
  .on('dragbetterleave', function() {
    $dropzones.removeClass('highlighted');
  })

    Don't forget to either include this code after your HTML or wrap it with $(document).ready( function () { /*...*/ });.

Demo

Here's a simple demonstration: http://jsbin.com/xexub/1/edit?html,css,js,output

Things to keep in mind

  • The dragbetterenter and dragbetterleave events work in pair. They won't work without each other, so attach to both of them on the same element. Attach to dragbetterenter first.
  • The callback function accepts an event argument as usual. event.target will always be equal to the HTML element the event was attached to.
  • The dragbetterleave event will also trigger when there has been a drop inside the element, so that you can remove highlighting after the drop. You should use the normal drop event to perform drop-related actions.

Credits

Author: Andrey 'lolmaus' Mikhaylov E-mail: lolmaus@gmail.com

Sponsored by Hivemind.

Based on jquery.draghover.js by William Meleyal (william.meleyal@gmail.com).

Inspired by jquery.event.dragout by Dan Cork ([Firstname].[Lastname]@kickinteractive.net).

Thanks to Ian Bytchek for support.

