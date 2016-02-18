An alternative to
dragenter and
dragleave events that fires each event once.
There are two similar pairs of events that track mouse movement:
mousein+
mouseout and
mouseenter+
mouseleave. Let's say we're listening for these events on the
<body> element. The
mouseenter and
mouseleave events would fire only when mouse pointer enters or leaves the
<body> element itself. The
mousein and
mouseout events would trigger whenever mouse pointer crosses the border of any child within
<body>, with
event.target set to the child and the child's parent respectively.
The problem with the
dragenter and
dragleave events is that they work similar to
mousein and
mouseout. By March 2014, browsers do not provide drag-related events that would behave similar to
mouseenter+
mouseleave.
This makes it hard to track dragged file entering/leaving a region, especially when the region is the whole page.
jquery.dragbettter is a jQuery plugin that introduces two events:
dragbetterenter and
dragbetterleave that behave similar to
mouseenter+
mouseleave, i. e. fire only for the element itself and not for its children.
Include jQuery and jquery.dragbetter somewhere on your page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/js/jquery.dragbetter.js"></script>
Listen to
dragbetterenter and
dragbetterleave events on an element:
var $dropzones = $('.dropzone');
$('body')
.on('dragbetterenter', function() {
$dropzones.addClass('highlighted');
})
.on('dragbetterleave', function() {
$dropzones.removeClass('highlighted');
})
Don't forget to either include this code after your HTML or wrap it with
$(document).ready( function () { /*...*/ });.
Here's a simple demonstration: http://jsbin.com/xexub/1/edit?html,css,js,output
dragbetterenter and
dragbetterleave events work in pair. They won't work without each other, so attach to both of them on the same element. Attach to
dragbetterenter first.
event argument as usual.
event.target will always be equal to the HTML element the event was attached to.
dragbetterleave event will also trigger when there has been a drop inside the element, so that you can remove highlighting after the drop. You should use the normal
drop event to perform drop-related actions.
Author: Andrey 'lolmaus' Mikhaylov E-mail: lolmaus@gmail.com
Sponsored by Hivemind.
Based on jquery.draghover.js by William Meleyal (william.meleyal@gmail.com).
Inspired by jquery.event.dragout by Dan Cork ([Firstname].[Lastname]@kickinteractive.net).
Thanks to Ian Bytchek for support.