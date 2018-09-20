Usage – Demo – Why? – Setup – Browser support – Performance – Precision – Spec – Build and test
Detects the real width and height of the document. And the real width and height of the browser window.
Works cross-browser, and returns the correct result in even the most exotic scenarios. It resolves the shortcomings of jQuery in that regard. And actually, because jQuery.documentSize is written in pure Javascript, you can use it without jQuery, too.
Call
$.documentWidth() or
$.documentHeight() to get the results for the global
document.
For specific documents, e.g. in an embedded iframe or a child window you have access to, pass the document as an argument:
$.documentWidth( myIframe.contentDocument ) or
$.documentHeight( myIframe.contentDocument ).
Call
$.windowWidth() or
$.windowHeight() to get the results for the global
window.
By default, the size of the visual viewport is returned. That is the area you actually see in the browser window. The visual viewport responds to pinch zooming on mobile devices, it grows or shrinks as the user zooms in and out. Its size is expressed in CSS pixels.
You can ask for the visual viewport explicitly with the
viewport option:
$.windowWidth( { viewport: "visual" } ). You can also use a shorter syntax,
$.windowWidth( "visual" ), or simply leave out the argument altogether.
Alternatively, you can query the size of the layout viewport. That is the viewport which mobile browsers use to calculate the layout. They refer to it when evaluating CSS rules like
body { height: 100%; }. The size of this viewport is also expressed in CSS pixels, but it does not respond to pinch zooming.
Get it with
$.windowWidth( { viewport: "layout" } ), or simply with
$.windowWidth( "layout" ). Likewise for height.
On the desktop, there is no distinction between a visual and a layout viewport because desktop browsers don't implement pinch zooming (desktop page zooming is a different beast entirely). In that environment, the
viewport option is without effect. No matter which option you pass to a desktop browser, it returns the same result.
For specific windows, e.g. an embedded iframe or a child window you have access to, pass the window as an argument:
$.windowWidth( myIframe.contentWindow ) or
$.windowHeight( myIframe.contentWindow ).
If you pass in a viewport preference and a custom window at the same time, the order of the arguments doesn't matter. Call
$.windowWidth( "visual", iframeWindow ), or
$.windowWidth( iframeWindow, { viewport: "visual" } ), or any other variation as you wish.
The return value is rounded to integer on most platforms. Fractional CSS pixels cannot be captured that way. It may sound negligible, but sub-pixel precision can actually matter – see the notes on precision, below, for more.
This method is a convenient by-product of the window size calculation. Call
$.pinchZoomFactor() to get, you guessed it, the pinch zoom factor on a mobile device.
Values greater than one mean the user has zoomed in and enlarged the content. A factor of less than one stands for zooming out.
In more precise terms, the pinch zoom factor captures the size of the layout viewport in relation to the current size of the visual viewport. The layout viewport is determined by the meta viewport tag and constant for a given page, while the visual viewport can be changed by the user at any time.
Keep this definition in mind if you use a meta viewport tag which deviates from the common configuration of
width=device-width and
initial-scale=1.0. An
initial-scale of 0.5, for example, enlarges the layout viewport to twice its usual size, giving you a zoomed-out look. Everything looks small because the browser shrinks the page visually until the entire layout viewport fits in. However, the pinch zoom factor remains at 1 unless the user actually zooms to change the default size of the page.
The method is all about pinch zooming and does not convey any information about page zoom in a desktop browser.
As with the other methods, you can pass in a custom window:
$.pinchZoomFactor( _window ). It is unlikely you'll ever need to do it, though.
Call
$.scrollbarWidth() to retrieve the size (width) of the scrollbar for a given browser. Again, this is a by-product of the main functionality.
Some browsers don't provide permanent scrollbars, and instead show them as a temporary overlay while scrolling the page. In that case, scroll bar size is reported as 0. Showing zero-width overlays is typical of mobile browsers, and also the default in current versions of OS X.
Watch out, though:
$.scrollbarWidth() returns a browser-specific constant. It reports how wide the scroll bar is, or would be, if the browser displays it. It does not tell you if scroll bars are actually present in the window. For that kind of info, please refer to the methods of another component, jQuery.isInView.
You might wonder why you'd even need such a plugin. After all, jQuery can detect the dimensions of the document out of the box, just by calling
$(document).width() and
$(document).height(). Right?
Well, yes, but jQuery resorts to guesswork. It queries five properties and simply picks the largest one. That approach works in most cases, but it is not reliable across the board.
overflow: visible.
jQuery.documentSize does not have these limitations. Unlike jQuery, it tests the actual behaviour of the browser. Based on that test, it queries the right property for the document dimensions.
Again,
$(window).width() and
$(window).height() seem to work so well, and are used so ubiquitously, that a replacement seems absurd. But the jQuery methods are unreliable, to the point of being unusable, on mobile.
The related jQuery bug report has been around since 2010 (!), along with a pull request declined for all the wrong reasons, and is marked as "cantfix".
So yes, indeed, there is a need for
$.windowWidth() and
$.windowHeight(). Their results are based on observable browser behaviour, and not – like most other "fixes" for the iOS problem in particular – on browser sniffing.
There are no hard dependencies. Despite its name, jQuery.documentSize doesn't even rely on jQuery – it just needs a namespace variable to attach itself to. It will look for jQuery, Zepto, or just a simple
$ variable when it is loaded. Include jquery.documentsize.js when your library of choice, or your
$ variable, is ready for use.
The stable version of jQuery.documentSize is available in the
dist directory (dev, prod), including an AMD build (dev, prod). If you use Bower, fetch the files with
bower install jquery.documentsize. With npm, it is
npm install jquery.documentsize.
In case you don't use jQuery, there are a few things you should know:
$ variable of some sort. It can be another library, or just a plain object.
$ variable happens to be a function, it will be passed a callback and is expected to run it on DOM-ready.
jQuery.documentSize has been tested with
Is there a performance penalty for the added accuracy jQuery.documentSize provides, compared to plain jQuery calls? The answer is twofold, but the short version is "no".
When the component loads, it tests the browser – jQuery doesn't. The test touches the DOM and takes some extra time. How much exactly, depends on browser and platform, but it is negligible. The test usually takes between 5 and 25 milliseconds, even in IE8 and on mobile devices.
Once that is done, jQuery.documentSize is actually faster than the equivalent jQuery call.
Like pretty much all native functions related to size, the ones provided here return pixel values as integers, not floats. Fractional pixel values get lost in the process. That doesn't matter on the desktop, but it does on mobile.
The size of the window, aka the visual viewport, is expressed in CSS pixels. When pinch-zooming into a page on a mobile device, that size shrinks. Zooming can stop at any level, and in most cases, the CSS pixels which are visible on screen – now enlarged – don't line up neatly with the window. The boundary of the window cuts right through them. When zooming in, partial pixels along the edges are the norm, not the exception.
In most browsers,
$.windowWidth() and
$.windowHeight() return integers only, so you have to put up with rounding errors when the user zooms in. There is no way around it. Browsers simply don't provide the data for a more accurate return value.
The good news is that the layout viewport is unaffected, values are precise. For the visual viewport, the maximum rounding error is ±1 CSS pixel.
The issues around a lack of accuracy do not affect
$.documentWidth() and
$.documentHeight(). Their return value is always precise.
The document size is defined in terms of the layout viewport and therefore unaffected by zooming. Fractional pixel values simply don't occur that way.
The document width and height are not defined in the spec. But even though the terms are absent, the concept is there. The W3C refers to it as "the area of the canvas on which the document is rendered". Nothing is said about the size of that area, except that "rendering generally occurs within a finite region of the canvas, established by the user agent".
According to the spec, if the viewport is smaller than that area, "the user agent should offer a scrolling mechanism". This is the most implicit of definitions, but there you have it: the document size is equal to the area which you can access by scrolling the viewport. In the terminology of Javascript, document width and height are identical to the scrollWidth and scrollHeight of the viewport.
This definition, as well as the description by the W3C, allows us to fill in the details.
"The canvas on which the document is rendered" is at least as large as the viewport. The viewport sets the minimum width and height of the document, even if the document content does not take up that much space.
The user agent should offer a scrolling mechanism, but it doesn't have to. If the browser denies you the actual scroll bars to get to some parts of the content, that doesn't shrink the document. In other words, if window scroll bars are suppressed with
overflow: hidden, the document size is unaffected. This is in line with the behaviour of scrollWidth and scrollHeight for ordinary HTML elements.
If scrolling is enabled but content is still out of reach, that content does not enlarge the document. Elements positioned out of view, ie above or to the left of the (0,0) coordinate of the viewport, don't matter for the document size.
It's all about scrolling, but only that of the viewport. When content is tucked away inside a scrolling div, it doesn't expand the document, no matter how large it is.
The size of the document is not the same as that of the documentElement (root element). If it were, margins set on the documentElement would be ignored, even though they increase the scrollable area.
Also, you can style the documentElement in ways which affect its size differently from that of the document. The documentElement can be set to an explicit
width and
height while still allowing its content to overflow. It can be positioned absolutely, creating extra space to the top and left which is part of the scrollable area. (I am not suggesting that those a particularly good ideas.) The sizes of document and documentElement are related, but not even strictly linked.
If you'd like to fix, customize or otherwise improve jQuery.documentSize: here are your tools.
npm sets up the environment for you.
npm run setup.
npm install -g grunt-cli from the command prompt.
To run the tests on remote clients (e.g. mobile devices), start a web server with
grunt interactive and visit
http://[your-host-ip]:9400/web-mocha/ with the client browser. Running the tests in a browser like this takes a long time, so it makes sense to disable the power-save/sleep/auto-lock timeout on the mobile device.
The test tool chain: Grunt (task runner), Karma (test runner), Jasmine (test framework). But you don't really need to worry about any of this.
A handful of commands manage everything for you:
grunt test.
grunt interactive.
grunt webtest.
grunt lint or
grunt hint. (The linter is part of
grunt test as well.)
grunt build, or just
grunt.
grunt ci.
grunt setver --to=1.2.3. Or just increment the revision with
grunt setver --inc. (Remember to rebuild the project with
grunt afterwards.)
grunt getver will quickly tell you which version you are at.
Finally, if need be, you can set up a quick demo page to play with the code. First, edit the files in the
demo directory. Then display
demo/index.html, live-reloading your changes to the code or the page, with
grunt demo. Libraries needed for the demo/playground should go into the Bower dev dependencies – in the project-wide
bower.json – or else be managed by the dedicated
bower.json in the demo directory.
The
grunt interactive and
grunt demo commands spin up a web server, opening up the whole project to access via http. So please be aware of the security implications. You can restrict that access to localhost in
Gruntfile.js if you just use browsers on your machine.
In case anything about the test and build process needs to be changed, have a look at the following config files:
karma.conf.js (changes to dependencies, additional test frameworks)
Gruntfile.js (changes to the whole process)
web-mocha/_index.html (changes to dependencies, additional test frameworks)
New test files in the
spec directory are picked up automatically, no need to edit the configuration for that.
$ variable
MIT.
Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Michael Heim.
Code in the data provider test helper: (c) 2014 Box, Inc., Apache 2.0 license. See file.