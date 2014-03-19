Custom Select Box CSS Style Plugin: jQuery + CSS

Getting started

Initiate the plugin

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#someSelectBox' ).customSelect(); });

Style using CSS however you like

.customSelect { } .customSelect .customSelectHover { } .customSelect .customSelectOpen { } .customSelect .customSelectFocus { } .customSelect .customSelectDisabledOption { } .customSelect .customSelectDisabled { } .customSelectInner { }

More Examples

Cookbook

Useful if any modifications are made to the select box after customSelect() has been applied

$( '#someSelectBox' ).customSelect(); $( '#someSelectBox' ).width( 500 ).append( '<option>New!</option>' ); $( '#someSelectBox' ).trigger( 'render' );

Making customSelect responsive

In a responsive layout, you may need to change the size / style of the select box. The best way to do this is with matchMedia . Consider using a matchMedia polyfill for better browser support. The addListener extension makes it very easy to update the customSelect:

matchMedia( 'only screen and (max-width: 480px)' ).addListener( function ( list ) { $( '#mySelectBox' ).trigger( 'render' ); });

Options

There are a few extra options if you need them

$( '#someSelectBox' ).customSelect({ customClass : "mySexySelect" , mapClass : true , mapStyle : true });

Changelog

Version 0.5.1 (19/03/2013)

Merge fix for #60 by gu3st (Fixes issue when select box moves from display:none; to display:block;)

Version 0.5.0 (19/03/2013)

Namespaced events

API Change: 'update' event changed to 'render' to fix some compatibility issues

Version 0.4.1 (26/05/2013)

Fixed multiple customSelectOpen handling in FF

handling in FF Esc & Enter key support

Version 0.4.0 (26/04/2013)

Some optimizations for better compression/minification

If you specify a customClass , that classname will be used for all states.

, that classname will be used for all states. eg. {customClass:'mySexySelect'} will produce class names like mySexySelectOpen , mySexySelectFocus , mySexySelectHover

will produce class names like , , The only exception is the hasCustomSelect class, which will maintain the plugin's default namespace since it is applied to the select box to distinguish it from an unstyled select.

Version 0.3.7 (26/04/2013)

Support for disabled <option> via customSelectDisabledOption class

Version 0.3.6 (16/04/2013)

Calls change function instead of invoking change event to fix double-fire

Version 0.3.5 (16/04/2013)

Much improved logic for customSelectOpen

Bug fix for Firefox keyboard selection

Version 0.3.4 (15/04/2013)

Toggle customSelectOpen class on mouseup to resolve issue #29 (http://git.io/jztAlQ)

Version 0.3.3 (04/03/2013)

Pass original customSelectSpan reference to changed() function

Version 0.3.2 (28/02/2013)

Patch for incorrect select height caused by 0.3.0

Support for disabled select boxes via customSelectDisabled class

Version 0.3.0 (12/02/2013)

Refactored coding style

Changed filenames to standard jQuery plugin naming conventions

Fixed IE6 Filtering

Added component.json for bower

Moved method 'changed' to local scope

Update to Dual GPL/MIT license

Version 0.2.5 (04/02/2013)

Updates/fixes to .customSelectChanged class usage

customSelectChanged class is added to span when select value changes

customSelectChanged class is removed on mousedown or on blur

Version 0.2.4 (03/02/2013)

Supports hover via .customSelectHover class on customSelect span

Version 0.2.3 (30/01/2013)

Fixes change event not firing for Firefox keyboard users

customSelect no longer triggers the change event on initiation

Version 0.2.1 (17/12/2012)

Select box listens for 'update' event which can be triggered to update the size and content if needed

Removed dependency on $.browser

Version 0.2.0

CHANGES IN 0.2.0

Streamlined creation/selection of span elements

Renamed span classes to "customSelect" and "customSelectInner" to coinside with plugin name

You can now have styles for when select box is open or focused via the classes .customSelectOpen and .customSelectFocus

ability to set a custom class by passing in {customClass:'myClassName'}

Copyright 2013 Adam Coulombe

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses:

This lightweight, unintrusive technique uses the native select box functionality of the web browser, and overlays a stylable element in order to acheive your desired look. Since it makes use of default browser functionality,it can be treated just like any ordinary HTML select box.