$(document).ready(function(){
$('#someSelectBox').customSelect();
});
.customSelect {
/* This is the default class that is used */
/* Put whatever custom styles you want here */
}
.customSelect.customSelectHover {
/* Styles for when the select box is hovered */
}
.customSelect.customSelectOpen {
/* Styles for when the select box is open */
}
.customSelect.customSelectFocus {
/* Styles for when the select box is in focus */
}
.customSelect.customSelectDisabledOption {
/* Styles for when the selected item is a disabled one */
}
.customSelect.customSelectDisabled {
/* Styles for when the select box itself is disabled */
}
.customSelectInner {
/* You can style the inner box too */
}
Useful if any modifications are made to the select box after customSelect() has been applied
$('#someSelectBox').customSelect();
// as an example....
$('#someSelectBox').width(500).append('<option>New!</option>');
// Trigger an refresh on the select box. Good as new!
$('#someSelectBox').trigger('render');
In a responsive layout, you may need to change the size / style of the select box.
The best way to do this is with
matchMedia. Consider using a matchMedia polyfill for better browser support. The
addListener extension makes it very easy to update the customSelect:
// add a media query listener and trigger a customSelect update whenever the query gets matched or unmatched
matchMedia('only screen and (max-width: 480px)').addListener(function(list){
$('#mySelectBox').trigger('render');
});
There are a few extra options if you need them
$('#someSelectBox').customSelect({
customClass: "mySexySelect", // Specify a different class name (default is 'customSelect')
mapClass: true, // Copy any existing classes from the given select element (defaults to true)
mapStyle: true // Copy the value of the style attribute from the given select element (defaults to true)
});
customSelectOpen handling in FF
Esc &
Enter key support
customClass, that classname will be used for all states.
{customClass:'mySexySelect'} will produce class names like
mySexySelectOpen,
mySexySelectFocus,
mySexySelectHover
hasCustomSelect class, which will maintain the plugin's default namespace since it is applied to the select box to distinguish it from an unstyled select.
disabled
<option> via
customSelectDisabledOption class
customSelectOpen
customSelectOpen class on mouseup to resolve issue #29 (http://git.io/jztAlQ)
customSelectSpan reference to changed() function
disabled select boxes via
customSelectDisabled class
Copyright 2013 Adam Coulombe
Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses:
This lightweight, unintrusive technique uses the native select box functionality of the web browser, and overlays a stylable element in order to acheive your desired look. Since it makes use of default browser functionality,it can be treated just like any ordinary HTML select box.