I forked this little library for personal use some years ago, nowadays I don't think it's jQuery time anymore and I try to get rid of it everywhere I can.
Thus, this fork is now orphan, I won't read or fix issues anymore; if someone is willing to take over it it's welcome!
Anyway, please consider that in 2022 you can do the same thing easily and without jQuery and waypoint.js (with AlpineJS, for example).
jquery.counterup is a jQuery plugin that animates a number from zero (counting up towards it). It supports counting up:
12345
0.1234
1,234,567.00
21:45:00
Features:
data-counterup-time="" and
data-counterup-delay="".
Requires waypoints.js
Install with Bower
bower install jquery.counterup
=====
Include
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/waypoints/4.0.0/jquery.waypoints.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.counterup.min.js"></script>
HTML
With default values from plugin instantiation.
<span class="counter">1,234,567.00</span>
<span>$</span><span class="counter">1.99</span>
<span class="counter">12345</span>
With values from
data attribute.
<span class="counter" data-counterup-time="1500" data-counterup-delay="30" data-counterup-beginat="100">1,234,567.00</span>
jQuery
$('.counter').counterUp();
or with extra parameters
$('.counter').counterUp({
delay: 10,
time: 1000,
offset: 70,
beginAt: 100,
formatter: function (n) {
return n.replace(/,/g, '.');
}
});
delay - The delay in milliseconds per number count up
time - The total duration of the count up animation
offset - The viewport percentile from which the counter starts (by default it's 100, meaning it's triggered
at the very moment the element enters the viewport)
beginAt - The number from which to count up
formatter - A callback to format the number with