Unobtrusive and easily skinable countdown jQuery plugin generating a <time> tag.

Supported browsers

To use the countdown jQuery plugin you need an up-to-date web browser supporting the HTML5 time element.

Installation

Get the plugin from npm :

$ npm install jquery.countdown

Or include this script after jQuery.

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.countdown.js" > </ script >

Usage

Create a countdown from the value of the datetime attribute of a <time> tag (valid global date and time, time or duration).

< time datetime = "2013-12-13T17:43:00" > Friday, December 13th, 2013 5:43pm </ time > < time datetime = "02:30:30" > Expires in 2 hours 30 minutes 30 seconds </ time > < time datetime = "P61D" > 61 days </ time >

Create a countdown from a valid global date and time string (with time-zone offset).

< div > 2012-12-08T17:47:00+0100 </ div > < div > 2012-12-08T08:47:00-0800 </ div > < div > 2012-12-08T16:47:00+0000 </ div >

Create a countdown from a valid time string.

< div > 12:30 </ div > < div > 12:30:39 </ div > < div > 12:30:39.929 </ div >

Create a countdown from a valid duration string.

< div > P2D </ div > < div > PT01H01M15S </ div > < div > PT20M20S </ div > < div > PT10S </ div >

Create a countdown from the string representation of a Python timedelta object.

< div > 600 days, 3:59:12 </ div > < div > 00:59:00 </ div > < div > 3:59:12 </ div >

Create a countdown from a human readable duration string.

< h1 > 24h00m59s </ h1 > < h1 > 2h 0m </ h1 > < h1 > 4h 18m 3s </ h1 > < h1 > 600 days, 3:59:12 </ h1 > < h1 > 600 jours, 3:59:12 </ h1 > < h1 > 00:01 </ h1 > < h1 > 240:00:59 </ h1 >

Create a countdown from a string that can be interpreted by the JavaScript Date.parse() function.

< div > < script > document .write(date.toDateString()) </ script > </ div > < div > < script > document .write(date.toGMTString()) </ script > </ div > < div > < script > document .write(date.toISOString()) </ script > </ div > < div > < script > document .write(date.toUTCString()) </ script > </ div >

$( 'div, h1, time' ).countDown();

Available options

css_class : the css class of the generated <time> tag (default: countdown ).

: the css class of the generated tag (default: ). always_show_days : always display days if true even if none remains (default: false ).

: always display days if true even if none remains (default: ). with_labels : display or hide labels (default: true ).

: display or hide labels (default: ). with_seconds : display or hide seconds (default: true ).

: display or hide seconds (default: ). with_separators : display or hide separators between days, hours, minutes and seconds (default: true ).

: display or hide separators between days, hours, minutes and seconds (default: ). with_hh_leading_zero : always display hours in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true ).

: always display hours in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: ). with_mm_leading_zero : always display minutes in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true ).

: always display minutes in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: ). with_ss_leading_zero : always display seconds in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true ).

: always display seconds in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: ). label_dd : label's text for days (default: days ).

: label's text for days (default: ). label_hh : label's text for hours (default: hours ).

: label's text for hours (default: ). label_mm : label's text for minutes (default: minutes ).

: label's text for minutes (default: ). label_ss : label's text for seconds (default: seconds ).

: label's text for seconds (default: ). separator : separator character between hours, minutes and seconds (default: : ).

: separator character between hours, minutes and seconds (default: ). separator_days : separator character between days and hours (default: , ).

Events

time.elapsed : this event fires immediately when the time is elapsed.

$( '#my-countdown' ).on( 'time.elapsed' , function ( ) { });

time.tick : by default, this event fires every second(ish), the second passed parameter is the number of miliseconds left. Useful if you're doing something like a bar that fills up as time runs out.

$( '#my-countdown' ).on( 'time.tick' , function ( ev, ms ) { });

Generated markup

A valid <time> tag representing a duration is generated.

< time class = "countdown" datetime = "P12DT05H16M22S" > < span class = "item item-dd" > < span class = "dd" > </ span > < span class = "label label-dd" > days </ span > </ span > < span class = "separator separator-dd" > , </ span > < span class = "item item-hh" > < span class = "hh-1" > </ span > < span class = "hh-2" > </ span > < span class = "label label-hh" > hours </ span > </ span > < span class = "separator" > : </ span > < span class = "item item-mm" > < span class = "mm-1" > </ span > < span class = "mm-2" > </ span > < span class = "label label-mm" > minutes </ span > </ span > < span class = "separator" > : </ span > < span class = "item item-ss" > < span class = "ss-1" > </ span > < span class = "ss-2" > </ span > < span class = "label label-ss" > seconds </ span > </ span > </ time >

Acknowledgements

Released under the MIT License.

Issues should be opened through GitHub Issues.

jQuery Countdown is authored and maintained by Kemar.