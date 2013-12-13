openbase logo
jc

jquery.countdown

by Marc Hertzog
1.2.8 (see all)

Unobtrusive and easily skinable countdown jQuery plugin generating a <time> tag.

Readme

jQuery Countdown

Unobtrusive and easily skinable countdown jQuery plugin generating a <time> tag.

Live demo.

Supported browsers

To use the countdown jQuery plugin you need an up-to-date web browser supporting the HTML5 time element.

Installation

Get the plugin from npm:

$ npm install jquery.countdown

Or include this script after jQuery.

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.countdown.js"></script>

Usage

Create a countdown from the value of the datetime attribute of a <time> tag (valid global date and time, time or duration).

<time datetime="2013-12-13T17:43:00">Friday, December 13th, 2013 5:43pm</time>
<time datetime="02:30:30">Expires in 2 hours 30 minutes 30 seconds</time>
<time datetime="P61D">61 days</time>

Create a countdown from a valid global date and time string (with time-zone offset).

<div>2012-12-08T17:47:00+0100</div><!-- Paris (winter) -->
<div>2012-12-08T08:47:00-0800</div><!-- California -->
<div>2012-12-08T16:47:00+0000</div><!-- UTC -->

Create a countdown from a valid time string.

<div>12:30</div>
<div>12:30:39</div>
<div>12:30:39.929</div>

Create a countdown from a valid duration string.

<div>P2D</div>
<div>PT01H01M15S</div>
<div>PT20M20S</div>
<div>PT10S</div>

Create a countdown from the string representation of a Python timedelta object.

<div>600 days, 3:59:12</div>
<div>00:59:00</div>
<div>3:59:12</div>

Create a countdown from a human readable duration string.

<h1>24h00m59s</h1>
<h1>2h 0m</h1>
<h1>4h 18m 3s</h1>
<h1>600 days, 3:59:12</h1>
<h1>600 jours, 3:59:12</h1>
<h1>00:01</h1>
<h1>240:00:59</h1>

Create a countdown from a string that can be interpreted by the JavaScript Date.parse() function.

<div><script>document.write(date.toDateString())</script></div>
<div><script>document.write(date.toGMTString())</script></div>
<div><script>document.write(date.toISOString())</script></div>
<div><script>document.write(date.toUTCString())</script></div>

Rock'n'roll

$('div, h1, time').countDown();

Available options

  • css_class: the css class of the generated <time> tag (default: countdown).
  • always_show_days: always display days if true even if none remains (default: false).
  • with_labels: display or hide labels (default: true).
  • with_seconds: display or hide seconds (default: true).
  • with_separators: display or hide separators between days, hours, minutes and seconds (default: true).
  • with_hh_leading_zero: always display hours in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true).
  • with_mm_leading_zero: always display minutes in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true).
  • with_ss_leading_zero: always display seconds in 2 digit format with a leading zero when appropriate (default: true).
  • label_dd: label's text for days (default: days).
  • label_hh: label's text for hours (default: hours).
  • label_mm: label's text for minutes (default: minutes).
  • label_ss: label's text for seconds (default: seconds).
  • separator: separator character between hours, minutes and seconds (default: :).
  • separator_days: separator character between days and hours (default: ,).

Events

time.elapsed: this event fires immediately when the time is elapsed.

$('#my-countdown').on('time.elapsed', function () {
    // do something...
});

time.tick: by default, this event fires every second(ish), the second passed parameter is the number of miliseconds left. Useful if you're doing something like a bar that fills up as time runs out.

$('#my-countdown').on('time.tick', function (ev, ms) {
    // do something...
});

Generated markup

A valid <time> tag representing a duration is generated.

<time class="countdown" datetime="P12DT05H16M22S">
    <span class="item item-dd">
        <span class="dd"></span>
        <span class="label label-dd">days</span>
    </span>
    <span class="separator separator-dd">,</span>
    <span class="item item-hh">
        <span class="hh-1"></span>
        <span class="hh-2"></span>
        <span class="label label-hh">hours</span>
    </span>
    <span class="separator">:</span>
    <span class="item item-mm">
        <span class="mm-1"></span>
        <span class="mm-2"></span>
        <span class="label label-mm">minutes</span>
    </span>
    <span class="separator">:</span>
    <span class="item item-ss">
        <span class="ss-1"></span>
        <span class="ss-2"></span>
        <span class="label label-ss">seconds</span>
    </span>
</time>

Acknowledgements

Released under the MIT License.

Issues should be opened through GitHub Issues.

jQuery Countdown is authored and maintained by Kemar.

