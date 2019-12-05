A simple, lightweight jQuery plugin for creating a notification bar that is dismissable and dismiss is saved by cookie. Perfect for implementing the new eu cookielaw! - example available on gh-pages

Installation

Include script after the jQuery library

< script src = "/path/jquery.cookieBar.js" > </ script >

If you want the default styles also include the css, if not feel free to style it as you see wish!

<link rel= "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href= "cookieBar.css" >

Usage

Create a cookiebar with no markup whatsoever! it's like magic ...

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $.cookieBar(); }); </ script >

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container, example:

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.cookie-message' ).cookieBar(); }); </ script > < div class = "cookie-message" > The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is </ div >

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with an advanced button, example:

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.cookie-message' ).cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button' }); }); </ script > < div class = "cookie-message" > The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is < a class = "my-close-button" href > cheers! </ a > </ div >

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with a super advanced button that does something custom on close instead of just hiding, example:

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.cookie-message' ).cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button' , hideOnClose : false }); $( '.cookie-message' ).on( 'cookieBar-close' , function ( ) { $( this ).slideUp(); }); }); </ script > < div class = "cookie-message" > The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is < a class = "my-close-button" href > cheers! </ a > </ div >

Full Example Check out example.html in the repository or visit our [github-page] (http://carlwoodhouse.github.com/jquery.cookieBar)

Options

closeButton - Define a close button for the bar

closeButton : 'none'

Default: a close button will be added automagically

hideOnClose - Hide the cookiebar when the close button is clicked

hideOnClose: false

Use-case: you might want some different behaviour on close, eg. a slide animiation. an event will be triggered on close. Default: the cookiebar will be hidden on close*

name - Define the cookie name, useful for subdomains or versioning cookies

name : 'somecookiename'

Default: 'cookiebar'

secure - Define if the cookie transmission requires secure protocal (https)

secure: true

Default: false

path - Define the path the cookie is valid for

path : '/path/for/cookie'

Default: '/' (site wide)

domain - Define the domain the cookie operates on

domain : 'domain.com'

Default: domain cookie was created on

expiresDays - Define the expiry date of the cookie in days (from time created)

expiresDays: 30

Default: 365

Special thanks to Craig Hamnett for the original CSS.