A simple, lightweight jQuery plugin for creating a notification bar that is dismissable and dismiss is saved by cookie. Perfect for implementing the new eu cookielaw!

Readme

jquery.cookieBar

A simple, lightweight jQuery plugin for creating a notification bar that is dismissable and dismiss is saved by cookie. Perfect for implementing the new eu cookielaw! - example available on gh-pages

If you like jquery.cookieBar and use it commercially please consider giving a donation. Thankyou.

Installation

Include script after the jQuery library

<script src="/path/jquery.cookieBar.js"></script>

If you want the default styles also include the css, if not feel free to style it as you see wish!

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="cookieBar.css">

Usage

Create a cookiebar with no markup whatsoever! it's like magic ...

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
      $.cookieBar();
    });
</script>

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container, example:

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
      $('.cookie-message').cookieBar();
    });
</script>

<div class="cookie-message">
    The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is
</div>

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with an advanced button, example:

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
      $('.cookie-message').cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button' });
    });
</script>

<div class="cookie-message">
    The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is <a class="my-close-button" href>cheers!</a>
</div>

Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with a super advanced button that does something custom on close instead of just hiding, example:

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
      $('.cookie-message').cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button', hideOnClose: false });
      $('.cookie-message').on('cookieBar-close', function() { $(this).slideUp(); });
    });
</script>

<div class="cookie-message">
    The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is <a class="my-close-button" href>cheers!</a>
</div>

Full Example Check out example.html in the repository or visit our [github-page] (http://carlwoodhouse.github.com/jquery.cookieBar)

Options

closeButton - Define a close button for the bar

closeButton: 'none'

Default: a close button will be added automagically

hideOnClose - Hide the cookiebar when the close button is clicked

hideOnClose: false

Use-case: you might want some different behaviour on close, eg. a slide animiation. an event will be triggered on close. Default: the cookiebar will be hidden on close*

name - Define the cookie name, useful for subdomains or versioning cookies

name: 'somecookiename'

Default: 'cookiebar'

secure - Define if the cookie transmission requires secure protocal (https)

secure: true

Default: false

path - Define the path the cookie is valid for

path: '/path/for/cookie'

Default: '/' (site wide)

domain - Define the domain the cookie operates on

domain: 'domain.com'

Default: domain cookie was created on

expiresDays - Define the expiry date of the cookie in days (from time created)

expiresDays: 30

Default: 365

Author: Carl Woodhouse

Special thanks to Craig Hamnett for the original CSS.

