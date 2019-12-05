A simple, lightweight jQuery plugin for creating a notification bar that is dismissable and dismiss is saved by cookie. Perfect for implementing the new eu cookielaw! - example available on gh-pages
Include script after the jQuery library
<script src="/path/jquery.cookieBar.js"></script>
If you want the default styles also include the css, if not feel free to style it as you see wish!
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="cookieBar.css">
Create a cookiebar with no markup whatsoever! it's like magic ...
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$.cookieBar();
});
</script>
Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container, example:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.cookie-message').cookieBar();
});
</script>
<div class="cookie-message">
The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is
</div>
Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with an advanced button, example:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.cookie-message').cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button' });
});
</script>
<div class="cookie-message">
The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is <a class="my-close-button" href>cheers!</a>
</div>
Or, create your cookiebar markup from a simple container with a super advanced button that does something custom on close instead of just hiding, example:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.cookie-message').cookieBar({ closeButton : '.my-close-button', hideOnClose: false });
$('.cookie-message').on('cookieBar-close', function() { $(this).slideUp(); });
});
</script>
<div class="cookie-message">
The government says i have to tell you i use cookies, so here it is <a class="my-close-button" href>cheers!</a>
</div>
Full Example Check out example.html in the repository or visit our [github-page] (http://carlwoodhouse.github.com/jquery.cookieBar)
closeButton - Define a close button for the bar
closeButton: 'none'
Default: a close button will be added automagically
hideOnClose - Hide the cookiebar when the close button is clicked
hideOnClose: false
Use-case: you might want some different behaviour on close, eg. a slide animiation. an event will be triggered on close. Default: the cookiebar will be hidden on close*
name - Define the cookie name, useful for subdomains or versioning cookies
name: 'somecookiename'
Default: 'cookiebar'
secure - Define if the cookie transmission requires secure protocal (https)
secure: true
Default: false
path - Define the path the cookie is valid for
path: '/path/for/cookie'
Default: '/' (site wide)
domain - Define the domain the cookie operates on
domain: 'domain.com'
Default: domain cookie was created on
expiresDays - Define the expiry date of the cookie in days (from time created)
expiresDays: 30
Default: 365
Special thanks to Craig Hamnett for the original CSS.