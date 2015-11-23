openbase logo
jquery.browser

by Gabriel Cebrian
0.1.0

A jQuery plugin for browser detection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
14.7K

GitHub Stars

515

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NPM

Build Status

A jQuery plugin for browser detection. jQuery v1.9.1 dropped support for browser detection, and this project aims to keep the detection up-to-date.

Installation

Include script after the jQuery library:

<script src="/path/to/jquery.browser.js"></script>

Alternatively, you can use the plugin without jQuery by using the global object jQBrowser instead of $.browser.

Usage

Returns true if the current useragent is some version of Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Supports all IE versions including IE 11.

$.browser.msie;

Returns true if the current useragent is some version of a WebKit browser (Safari, Chrome and Opera 15+)

$.browser.webkit;

Returns true if the current useragent is some version of Firefox

$.browser.mozilla;

Reading the browser version

$.browser.version

You can also examine arbitrary useragents

jQBrowser.uaMatch();

Things not included in the original jQuery $.browser implementation

  • Detect specifically Windows, Mac, Linux, iPad, iPhone, iPod, Android, Kindle, BlackBerry, Chrome OS, and Windows Phone useragents
    $.browser.android
    $.browser.blackberry
    $.browser.cros
    $.browser.ipad
    $.browser.iphone
    $.browser.ipod
    $.browser.kindle
    $.browser.linux
    $.browser.mac
    $.browser.msedge
    $.browser.playbook
    $.browser.silk
    $.browser.win
    $.browser["windows phone"]

Alternatively, you can detect for generic classifications such as desktop or mobile

    $.browser.desktop
    $.browser.mobile

    // User Agent for Firefox on Windows
    User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64; rv:25.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/25.0
    
    $.browser.desktop // Returns true as a boolean

    // User Agent for Safari on iPhone
    User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0(iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 7_0_3 like Mac OS X; en-us) AppleWebKit/537.51.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.0 Mobile/11B508 Safari/9537.53
    
    $.browser.mobile // Returns true as a boolean
  • Detect the browser's major version
    // User Agent for Chrome
    // Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_9_0) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/32.0.1664.3 Safari/537.36
    
    $.browser.versionNumber // Returns 32 as a number
  • Support for new useragent on IE 11
  • Support for Microsoft Edge
  • Support for WebKit based Opera browsers
  • Added testing using PhantomJS and different browser user agents

Testing

Testing for this plugin is done with Casperjs v1.1 to take advantage of multiple phantomjs browsers with different user agents.

For instructions on how to install Casperjs v1.1 go to http://docs.casperjs.org/en/latest/installation.html

Note: Testing requires Casperjs v1.1

Install the grunt-cli dependency by running npm install -g grunt-cli Run npm install to install all dependencies including grunt and all tasks

Once Casperjs and the grunt-cli npm package is installed you can execute all the tests by using:

npm test

Development

Attributions

