Backstretch is a simple jQuery plugin that allows you to add a dynamically-resized, slideshow-capable background image to any page or element. The image will stretch to fit the page/element, and will automatically resize as the window/element size changes.

Demo

There are a couple of examples included with this package, or feel free to check it out live on the project page itself.

Installation

Download/save the JS file from GitHub. Install via Bower with the following command.

bower install jquery-backstretch- 2

Setup

Include the jQuery library (version 1.7 or newer) and Backstretch plugin files in your webpage (preferably at the bottom of the page, before the closing BODY tag):

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.3/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.backstretch.min.js" > </ script > < script > $.backstretch( "path/to/image.jpg" ); $( ".foo" ).backstretch( "path/to/image.jpg" ); $( ".foo" ).backstretch(); $( ".foo" ).backstretch([ "path/to/image.jpg" , "path/to/image2.jpg" , "path/to/image3.jpg" ], { duration : 4000 }); $( ".foo" ).backstretch([ "path/to/image.jpg?width={width}&height={height}" ]); $( ".foo" ).backstretch([ [ { width : 1080 , url : "path/to/image1_1080.jpg" }, { width : 720 , url : "path/to/image1_720.jpg" }, { width : 320 , url : "path/to/image1_320.jpg" } ], [ { width : 1080 , url : "path/to/image2_1080.jpg" }, { width : 720 , url : "path/to/image2_720.jpg" }, { width : 320 , url : "path/to/image2_320.jpg" } ] ]); $( ".foo" ).backstretch([ [ { width : 1080 , url : "path/to/image1_1080@2x.jpg" , pixelRatio : 2 }, { width : 1080 , url : "path/to/image1_1080.jpg" , pixelRatio : 1 }, { width : 720 , url : "path/to/image1_720@2x.jpg" , pixelRatio : 2 }, { width : 720 , url : "path/to/image1_720.jpg" , pixelRatio : 1 }, { width : 320 , url : "path/to/image1_320@2x.jpg" , pixelRatio : 2 }, { width : 320 , url : "path/to/image1_320.jpg" , pixelRatio : 1 } ] ]); $( ".foo" ).backstretch([ [ { width : 2160 , url : "path/to/image1_2160.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" }, { width : 1080 , url : "path/to/image1_1080.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" }, { width : 1440 , url : "path/to/image1_1440.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" }, { width : 720 , url : "path/to/image1_720.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" }, { width : 640 , url : "path/to/image1_640.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" }, { width : 320 , url : "path/to/image1_320.jpg" , pixelRatio : "auto" } ] ]); </ script >

Automatic resolution selection

The automatic resolution selection algorithm has multiple options to choose from.

The default behaviour is that it matches the logical width of the element against the specified image sizes. Which means that an element with a 320px width on a @2x device is still considered as 320px.

If you want 320px on a @2x device to be considered as 640px, then you can specify pixelRatio: "auto" on the specific image resolution.

However if you want to limit specific images to only be chosen if the device has a certain pixel ratio - you can specify that pixel ratio i.e pixelRatio: 2.5 .

Options

Name Description Type Default alignX * This parameter controls the horizontal alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'left'/'right' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 alignY * This parameter controls the vertical alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'top'/'bottom' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 transition * Type of transition to use. If multiple are specified, then it will be chosed randomly String or Array 'fade' transitionDuration * This is the duration at which the image will transition in. Integers in milliseconds are accepted, as well as standard jQuery speed strings (slow, normal, fast). Integer or String 0 transitionEasing * The easing function that will be used for animations. Any supported jQuery easing value jQuery default animateFirst If true , the first image will transition in like all the others. Boolean true fade * Sets transition to 'fade' and transitionDuration to whatever value was specified. Integer or String fadeFirst Synonym for animateFirst Boolean true duration * The amount of time in between slides, when using Backstretch as a slideshow, expressed as the number of milliseconds. Integer 5000 paused For slideshows: Disables the change between slides Boolean false start The index of the image in the array you want to start your slideshow with. Integer 0 preload How many images to preload at once? I.e. Lazy-loading can be enabled by specifying 0. Integer 2 preloadSize How many images to preload in parallel? If we are preloading 5 images for the next slides, we might want to still limit it to only preload 2 or 3 at once, according to the expected available bandwidth. Integer 1 bypassCss Avoid adding any CSS to the IMG element. I.e if you want a dynamic IMG tag that is laid out with the content. Boolean false alwaysTestWindowResolution Always test against window's width instead of the element's width. Boolean false resolutionRefreshRate Threshold for how long to wait before the image resolution will be switched? Integer 2500 resolutionChangeRatioThreshold Threshold for how much should the different in the resolution be before switch image Number 0.1 (10%) centeredX Deprecated. Still works but please do not use it. Boolean true centeredY Deprecated. Still works but please do not use it. Boolean true

Options marked with an * can be specified for individual images

Image definition

Each image in the set can be a String specifying the URL for the image, or an object with the following options, or an array of images for different resolutions to choose between. A url can be a url to a video also. Currently the plugin will automatically recognize a youtube url. If you pass urls to raw videos, you have to specify isVideo: true .

Name Description Type Default url The url of the image or video String alt The alternative text for this image (If you want to play along with screen readers) String '' alignX This parameter controls the horizontal alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'left'/'right' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 alignY This parameter controls the vertical alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'top'/'bottom' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 transition Type of transition to use. If multiple are specified, then it will be chosed randomly String or Array 'fade' transitionDuration This is the duration at which the image will transition in. Integers in milliseconds are accepted, as well as standard jQuery speed strings (slow, normal, fast). Integer or String 0 transitionEasing The easing function that will be used for animations. Any supported jQuery easing value jQuery default fade Sets transition to 'fade' and transitionDuration to whatever value was specified. Integer or String duration The amount of time in between slides, when using Backstretch as a slideshow, expressed as the number of milliseconds. Integer 5000 isVideo Tell the plugin the this is a video (if cannot be recognized automatically) Boolean false loop Should the video be looped? If yes, then the duration will be used to determine when to stop. Boolean false mute Should the video be muted? Boolean true poster This is for specifying the poster attribute in standard tags String

Per-resolution-image definition

If you have specified an array of resolutions for a single image, then these are the available options:

Name Description Type Default url The url of the image String url for <video> Instead of a single url , an array of sources can be specified. Each source has a src and type attributes. Array of { src, type } alt The alternative text for this image (If you want to play along with screen readers) String '' width The width of the image Integer pixelRatio A strict rule to only choose for the specified device pixel ratio. If set to 'auto', then the element's width will first be multiplied by the device's pixel ratio before evaluating. Number or "auto" undefined deviceOrientation Restrict image selection to specific device orientation 'landscape' or 'portrait' undefined windowOrientation Restrict image selection to specific window orientation (based on current window's inner width/height) 'landscape' / 'portrait' / 'square' undefined orientation Restrict image selection to the element's orientation based on the element's current inner width/height) 'landscape' / 'portrait' / 'square' undefined alignX This parameter controls the horizontal alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'left'/'right' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 alignY This parameter controls the vertical alignment of the image. Can be 'center'/'top'/'bottom' or any number between 0.0 and 1.0. Integer or String 0.5 fade This is the speed at which the image will fade in. Integers in milliseconds are accepted, as well as standard jQuery speed strings (slow, normal, fast). Integer or String 0 duration The amount of time in between slides, when using Backstretch as a slideshow, expressed as the number of milliseconds. Integer 5000

Transitions

'fade'

'fade_in_out' / 'fadeInOut'

/ 'push_left' / 'pushLeft'

/ 'push_right' / 'pushRight'

/ 'push_up' / 'pushUp'

/ 'push_down' / 'pushDown'

/ 'cover_left' / 'coverLeft'

/ 'cover_right' / 'coverRight'

/ 'cover_up' / 'coverUp'

/ 'cover_down' / 'coverDown'

Notes about video support:

If the video is not in loop mode, then it will play until the end. You have to specify a duration for the specific video in order to limit its playing duration.

mode, then it will play until the end. You have to specify a duration for the specific video in order to limit its playing duration. Mobile browsers do not allow playback of videos without the users tapping a play button... So you may want to detect those and supply different media arrays for those browsers.

Slideshow API

Once you've instantiated a Backstretch slideshow, there are many actions that you can perform it:

$( '.foo' ).backstretch([ 'path/to/image.jpg' , 'path/to/image2.jpg' , 'path/to/image3.jpg' ]); $( '.foo' ).backstretch([ { url : 'path/to/image.jpg' , duration : 3000 } { url : 'path/to/image2.jpg' , fade : 250 }, { url : 'path/to/image3.jpg' , alignY : 0.2 } ]); $( '.foo' ).backstretch( "pause" ); $( '.foo' ).backstretch( "next" );

Method Description .backstretch("show", n) Jump to the slide at a given index, where n is the number of the image that you'd like to display. Slide number starts at 0. .backstretch("prev") Display the previous image in a slideshow. .backstretch("next") Advance to the next image in a slideshow. .backstretch("pause") Pause the slideshow. .backstretch("resume") Resume a paused slideshow. .backstretch("destroy", preserveBackground) Destroy the Backstretch instance. Optionally, you can pass in a Boolean parameter, preserveBackground, to determine whether or not you'd like to keep the current image stretched as the background image. .backstretch("resize") This method is called automatically when the container (window or block-level element) is resized, however you can always call this manually if needed. .backstretch("current") This function returns the index of the current slide

Public Variables

Sometimes, you'll want to access Backstretch's images after you've instantiated the plugin. For example, perhaps you'd like to be able add more images to a slideshow. Doing so is easy. You can access the images array as follows:

$( '.foo' ).backstretch([ 'path/to/image.jpg' , 'path/to/image2.jpg' , 'path/to/image3.jpg' ]); var instance = $( '.foo' ).data( 'backstretch' ); instance.images.push( 'path/to/image4.jpg' )

Additionally, the current index of a slideshow is available through the instance as well:

$( "body" ).data( "backstretch" ).index;

Events

Backstretch will fire a "backstretch.before" event before a new image loads, triggering a function that is passed the event, Backstretch instance, and index of the image that will be displayed. If you listen for that event, you can, for example, coordinate other changes to coincide with your slideshow.

$( window ).on( "backstretch.before" , function ( e, instance, index ) { if (index === instance.images.length - 1 ) { instance.pause(); }; });

Backstretch will also fire a "backstretch.after" event after the new images has completed loading.

$( window ).on( "backstretch.after" , function ( e, instance, index ) { });

