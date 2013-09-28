Avgrund

Avgrund is a jQuery plugin for your modal boxes and popups. It uses new concept showing depth between popup and page.

It works in all modern browsers and gracefully degrade in those that do not support CSS transitions and transformations.

Tested with jQuery versions 1.4+

File size of minified version is ~1Kb .

Usage

You can simply include javascript file and init Avgrund with one line:

$( 'element' ).avgrund();

and linking avgrund.css file to the project:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/your/avgrund.css" >

If you use bower then you can simply install it as:

bower install jquery.avgrund

Using plugin with Browserify

At first install plugin via NPM:

npm install jquery.avgrund npm install jquery-browserify

In your server-side node.js (e.g. express app):

app.use( require ( 'browserify' )({ require : [ 'jquery-browserify' , 'jquery.avgrund' ] }));

And in your browser-side you can init plugin now:

var $ = require ( 'jquery-browserify' ); require ( 'jquery.avgrund' )($);

Options

You're also able to use some of the options that let you customize it as you wish:

$( 'element' ).avgrund({ width : 380 , height : 280 , showClose : false , showCloseText : '' , closeByEscape : true , closeByDocument : true , holderClass : '' , overlayClass : '' , enableStackAnimation : false , onBlurContainer : '' , openOnEvent : true , setEvent : 'click' , onLoad : function ( elem ) { ... }, onUnload : function ( elem ) { ... }, template : 'Your string content goes here..' });

More detailed information on every option you can find here.

Documentation

Here is the list of available avgrund options:

width - string | number, default: '380px'

Set popup width (currently stict to max 640px ).

height - string | number, default: '280px'

Set popup height (currently strict to max 350px ).

showClose - boolean, default: false

Show/hide close button.

showCloseText - string

If you decided to show close button then you probably want to add close text to it.

closeByEscape - boolean, default: true

Allow users to close popup by clicking Esc button.

closeByDocument - boolean, default: true

Allow users to close popup by clicking everywhere on document (except popup of course).

holderClass - string

Adds custom css classes to avgrund popup, example:

$(element).avgrund({ holderClass : 'my-custom-class' });

results in adding this class to avgrund container:

< div class = "avgrund-popin my-custom-class" > ... </ div >

overlayClass - string

Adds custom css classes to avgrund overlay container.

enableStackAnimation - boolean, default: false

Possibility to add a bit different popup hiding animation type.

onBlurContainer - string

Class name for container element that will be blurred when popup appears, example:

$(element).avgrund({ onBlurContainer : '#my-container' });

Please note that currently css blur is not supported in all modern browsers.

openOnEvent - boolean, default: true

If you want to show avgrund on page load set this option value to false , example:

$( document ).avgrund({ openOnEvent : false });

setEvent - string, default: 'click'

With this option you can manage events that will open popup on certain element:

$(element).avgrund({ setEvent : 'mouseover' });

onLoad - function

If you need to make some preparations or whatever before avgrund popup will be shown, example:

$(element).avgrund({ onLoad : function ( element ) { console .log( 'This function will be called before dialog is initialized' ); } });

onUnload - function

This function will be executed after popup was closed, example:

$(element).avgrund({ onUnload : function ( element ) { console .log( 'This message will be shown after dialog is closed' ); } });

template - string | function | jQuery object

Specify your content for popin here, it can be string value:

$(element).avgrund({ template : '<p>This is popin content!</p>' });

or function that returns content itself:

$(element).avgrund({ template : function ( element ) { } });

Also it accepts jQuery objects (dynamic as well), so you can create element with content inside your app:

< div class = "content" style = "display: none;" > My content for popin! </ div >

and use it in template of popin:

$( 'element' ).avgrund({ template : $( '.content' ) });

Demo

Check the example here: http://labs.voronianski.dev/jquery.avgrund.js/

Inspired by Hakim's demo: https://github.com/hakimel/avgrund/

Changelog

Added AMD and CommonJS styles support.

Added support jQuery selectors in template option.

Better fix for overlay and long content pages, minor add-ons.

Few fixes, and plugin is available as bower package now. So you can simply install it as:

A bunch of small but very useful fixes and updates, including multiple avgrund popins on a page, removing popins from DOM after deactivation (also fixed an issue to make sure avgrund close effect works) and position:fixed/transform/overflow issue for scrolled pages in -webkit.

Get 2 new useful options for popin that were missed before. Now you can set your custom functions before Avgrund dialog is open and after it was closed.

Some new updates include initializing popin without event. Also now you can set up your own event for an element. Added ability to use a custom function inside avgrund's template option. Thanks to juice49 for pull request.

New options added - disable closing popup by 'Esc' and 'Document click'. Blur css filter for browsers that support it (seems only webkit ones for now).

Contribution

We still have some issues to fix and make avgrund better, if you have any suggestions raise them in issues please.

MIT Licensed

enjoy!