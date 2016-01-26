This is a jquery plugin that will auto-grow your text areas vertically (like facebook) or horizontally. It is based off a code snippet by dhruvbird. The plugin uses a hidden mirror textarea to calculate the idea height (and width) of the target text area. Differences from the original code snippet are:
Use:
$( "textarea" ).autogrow();
or for horizontal growth only:
$( "textarea" ).autogrow( { vertical : false, horizontal : true } );
or for both (untested? I can't remember!)
$( "textarea" ).autogrow( { vertical : true, horizontal : true } );
To cleanup before removing original textarea element from DOM, or after plugin is no longer needed:
$( "textarea" ).trigger( "remove.autogrow" );