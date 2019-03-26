Are You Sure? - A light "dirty forms" JQuery Plugin

Version: 1.9

Are-you-sure ( jquery.are-you-sure.js ) is simple light-weight "dirty form" JQuery Plugin for modern browsers. It helps prevent users from losing unsaved HTML Form changes by promoting the user to save/submit.

It's simple to use. Just add the following line to your page's ready function:

$( 'form' ).areYouSure();

Are-you-sure is a minimal plugin for modern browsers. There are plenty of "dirty forms" implementations out there, however they all seemed very heavyweight and over-engineered...! Most were written some time back and contain many 'hacks' to support legacy browsers, and/or rely on other fat dependencies such as FaceBox or jQueryUI. Are-you-sure solves this by doing this simple task in the simplest possible way.

Are-you-sure is as simple as it gets:

100% JS with zero dependencies and no external CSS.

Leverages onBeforeUnload to detect all page/browser exit events.

to detect all page/browser exit events. Works on forms of any size.

Correct state management - if a user edits then restores a value, the form is not considered dirty.

Easy to understand - less than a "terminal screen" of code!

Graceful degradation on legacy browsers (i.e. if you're running an old browser... remember to save :-)

Basic Usage

$( function ( ) { $( 'form' ).areYouSure(); $( 'form.dirty-check' ).areYouSure(); $( 'form' ).areYouSure( { 'message' : 'Your profile details are not saved!' } ); }

To ignore selected fields from the dirtyness check:

< form id = "myForm" name = "myform" action = "/post" method = "post" > Field 1: (checked) < input type = "text" name = "field1" > < br /> Field 2: (ignored): < input type = "text" name = "field2" data-ays-ignore = "true" > < br /> Field 3: (ignored): < input type = "text" name = "field3" class = "ays-ignore" > < br /> < input type = "submit" value = "Submit" > </ form >

Advanced Usage

$( function ( ) { $( 'form' ).areYouSure( { 'silent' : true } ); $( 'form' ).on( 'dirty.areYouSure' , function ( ) { $( this ).find( 'input[type="submit"]' ).removeAttr( 'disabled' ); }); $( 'form' ).on( 'clean.areYouSure' , function ( ) { $( this ).find( 'input[type="submit"]' ).attr( 'disabled' , 'disabled' ); }); if ($( '#my-form' ).hasClass( 'dirty' )) { } $( '#my-form' ).trigger( 'rescan.areYouSure' ); $( '#my-form' ).trigger( 'reinitialize.areYouSure' ); $( 'form' ).areYouSure( { 'addRemoveFieldsMarksDirty' : true } ); $( '#my-form' ).trigger( 'checkform.areYouSure' ); $( '#my-adv-form' ).areYouSure({ change : function ( ) { if ($( this ).hasClass( 'dirty' )) { $( this ).find( 'input[type="submit"]' ).removeAttr( 'disabled' ); } else { $( this ).find( 'input[type="submit"]' ).attr( 'disabled' , 'disabled' ); } } }); $( '#my-form' ).areYouSure( { 'silent' : true } ); $( window ).on( 'beforeunload' , function ( ) { isSunday = ( 0 == ( new Date ()).getDay()); if ($( '#my-form' ).hasClass( 'dirty' ) && isSunday) { return "Because it's Sunday, I'll be nice and let you know you forgot to save!" ; } } }

The demo page shows the advanced usage options in more detail.

Install

Are-You-Sure is a light-weight jQuery plugin - it's a single standalone JavaScript file. You can download the jquery.are-you-sure.js file and include it in your page. Because it's so simple it seems a shame to add an extra browser round trip. It's recommended that you consider concatenating it with other common JS lib files, and/or even cut-n-pasting the code (and license header) into one of your existing JS files.

For experimental Mobile Safari support, also include ays-beforeunload-shim.js (see Known Issues below).

Are-you-sure may also be installed with Bower:

$ bower install jquery.are-you-sure

If you're using, or like, Are-you-sure make sure you star/watch this project so you can stay up-to-date with updates.

Demo

This demo page hosts a number of example forms.

Supported Browsers

Are-you-sure has been tested on and fully supports the following browsers:

IE 9 through 11

Google Chrome (versions since 2012)

Firefox (versions since 2012)

Safari (versions since 2012)

Experimental support is available on iOS and Opera via the beforeunload shim (see below).

Known Issues & Limitations

Mobile Safari and Opera

The windows.beforeunload event is not supported on iOS (iPhone, iPad, and iPod). An experimental shim offering partial beforeunload emulation is provided to help plug this gap. It works by scanning the page for anchor links and augments the default behaviour to first check with Are-you-sure before navigating away. To use, simply include ays-beforeunload-shim.js in your page.

Firefox

The custom message option may not work on Firefox (Firefox bug 588292).

Development

The aim is to keep Are-you-sure simple and light. If you think you have a good idea which is aligned with this objective, please voice your thoughts in the issues list.

Pull Requests

If possible, please submit your pull request against the most recent dev-* branch rather than master. This will make it easier to merge your code into the next planned release.

Running tests

$ npm install $ npm test

Release History

2014-08-13 (1.9) - This is a minor bugfix release:

Addressed issue #45 seen with empty select fields.

Thanks valgen and tus124 for the contribution.

2014-06-22 (1.8) - This is a minor bugfix release:

Fixed NPE that may occur when using a 'multiple' option field.

Minor timing tweak to help mitigate bypass issue raised in #45

Thanks apassant and amatenkov for the contribution.

2014-05-28 (1.7)

Fixed multiple warning dialogs that may appear on IE and recent versions of Chrome

Experimental support for iOS Mobile Safari (via a beforeunload shim)

Various minor fixes (e.g. support input fields with no type=)

Minor performance improvements on pages with multiple forms

Improved documentation and examples

Thanks to lfjeff and aqlong for the contribution and ideas!

2014-02-07 (1.6)

Add field count tracking ( addRemoveFieldsMarksDirty ) (contrib jonegerton)

) (contrib jonegerton) Added event to manually trigger a form check/recheck (contrib jonegerton)

Thanks to jonegerton for the contribution!

2013-11-15 (1.5)

Added support for HTML5 input field types. (contrib albinsunnanbo)

New option to reinitialize/reset the dirty state. This is handy if you're managing your own async submit/save using AJAX. (contrib albinsunnanbo)

Thanks to albinsunnanbo for the contribution!

2013-10-2 (1.4)

Added dirty and clean "events"

Added an option to disable the message (dirty tracking only)

Added an option to rescan a form to look/detect any new fields

2013-07-24 - Minor fix - don't fail if form elements have no "name" attribute.

2013-05-14 - Added support for form reset buttons (contributed by codev).

2013-05-01 - Added support for hidden and disabled form fields.

2013-02-03 - Add demo page.

2013-01-28 - Add change event support and a demo page.

2012-10-26 - Use dashes in class names rather than camel case.

2012-10-24 - Initial public release.

Prerequisites

jQuery version 1.4.2 or higher. 2.0+ or 1.10+ recommended.

License

The same as JQuery...