jQuery plugin to call a function when an element appears

Usage

Mimics a custom 'appear' event, which fires when an element scrolls into view or otherwise becomes visible to the user.

$( '#foo' ).appear( function ( ) { $( this ).text( 'Hello world' ); });

This plugin can be used to prevent unnecessary requests for content that's hidden or outside the viewable area.

Usage with additional options

$( '#foo' ).appear( function ( ) { $( this ).text( 'Hello world' ); },{ accX : 50 , accY : 100 });

Will fire 'appear' event with accuracy 50px in X and 100px in Y

http://bas2k.ru/