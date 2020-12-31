openbase logo
jquery.animate-number

by Alexandr Borisov
0.0.14 (see all)

jQuery animate number

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

592

GitHub Stars

773

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Code Climate

jquery-animateNumber

Demo | v0.0.14 – Latest Release

README на русском языке

jQuery numbers animation plugin, adds 'number' property and step function to jQuery's animate function properties.

Requires jQuery 1.7.0 or higher (latest tested with 3.3.1).

Quick example

<p>Fun level <span id="fun-level" style="color: red; font-size: 0px;">0 %</span>.</p>

// animateNumber accepts same arguments, as animate does
// it adds only 'number' and 'numberStep' params
$('#fun-level').animateNumber(
  {
    number: 100,
    color: 'green', // require jquery.color
    'font-size': '50px',

    // optional custom step function
    // using here to keep '%' sign after number
    numberStep: function(now, tween) {
      var floored_number = Math.floor(now),
          target = $(tween.elem);

      target.text(floored_number + ' %');
    }
  },
  {
    easing: 'swing',
    duration: 1800
  }
);

All examples

Alternative plugins for same task

Development

  1. npm install grunt-cli -g
  2. npm install
  3. https://github.com/gmarty/grunt-closure-compiler
  4. grunt watch

Note on Patches / Pull Requests

  • Fork the project.
  • Make your feature addition or bug fix.
  • Send me a pull request. Bonus points for topic branches.

License

It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

Contributors

