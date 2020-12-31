Demo | v0.0.14 – Latest Release
jQuery numbers animation plugin, adds 'number' property and step function to jQuery's animate function properties.
Requires jQuery 1.7.0 or higher (latest tested with 3.3.1).
<p>Fun level <span id="fun-level" style="color: red; font-size: 0px;">0 %</span>.</p>
// animateNumber accepts same arguments, as animate does
// it adds only 'number' and 'numberStep' params
$('#fun-level').animateNumber(
{
number: 100,
color: 'green', // require jquery.color
'font-size': '50px',
// optional custom step function
// using here to keep '%' sign after number
numberStep: function(now, tween) {
var floored_number = Math.floor(now),
target = $(tween.elem);
target.text(floored_number + ' %');
}
},
{
easing: 'swing',
duration: 1800
}
);
npm install grunt-cli -g
npm install
https://github.com/gmarty/grunt-closure-compiler
grunt watch
It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.