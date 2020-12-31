Demo | v0.0.14 – Latest Release

README на русском языке

jQuery numbers animation plugin, adds 'number' property and step function to jQuery's animate function properties.

Requires jQuery 1.7.0 or higher (latest tested with 3.3.1).

Quick example

< p > Fun level < span id = "fun-level" style = "color: red; font-size: 0px;" > 0 % </ span > . </ p >

$( '#fun-level' ).animateNumber( { number : 100 , color : 'green' , 'font-size' : '50px' , numberStep : function ( now, tween ) { var floored_number = Math .floor(now), target = $(tween.elem); target.text(floored_number + ' %' ); } }, { easing : 'swing' , duration : 1800 } );

Development

npm install grunt-cli -g npm install https://github.com/gmarty/grunt-closure-compiler grunt watch

Note on Patches / Pull Requests

Fork the project.

Make your feature addition or bug fix.

Send me a pull request. Bonus points for topic branches.

License

It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

