openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ja

jquery.alphanum

by Kevin Sheedy
1.0.26 (see all)

Alphanumeric Plugin for jQuery

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

818

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Alphanum

jsfiddle demo

$(input).alphanum();

Restricts the characters that may be entered into a text field.

.alphanum();

.alpha();

.numeric();

.alphanum()

Restrict the input to alphanumeric characters

$("#username").alphanum();

Override some of the default settings

$("#username").alphanum({
  allowSpace: false, // Allow the space character
  allowUpper: false  // Allow Upper Case characters
});

Available settings plus their default values

var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = {
  allow              : 'abc', // Allow extra characters
  disallow           : 'xyz', // Disallow extra characters
  allowSpace         : true,  // Allow the space character
  allowNewline       : true,  // Allow the newline character \n ascii 10
  allowNumeric       : true,  // Allow digits 0-9
  allowUpper         : true,  // Allow upper case characters
  allowLower         : true,  // Allow lower case characters
  allowCaseless      : true,  // Allow characters that do not have both upper & lower variants
                              // eg Arabic or Chinese
  allowLatin         : true,  // a-z A-Z
  allowOtherCharSets : true,  // eg é, Á, Arabic, Chinese etc
  forceUpper         : false, // Convert lower case characters to upper case
  forceLower         : false, // Convert upper case characters to lower case
  maxLength          : NaN    // eg Max Length
}

Convenience values for commonly used settings

$("#username").alphanum("upper");

is equivalent to

$("#username").alphanum({
  allowNumeric  : false,
  allowUpper    : true,
  allowLower    : false,
  allowCaseless : true
});

List of convenience values

var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = {
  "alpha"      : {
    allowNumeric : false
  },
  "upper"      : {
    allowNumeric  : false,
    allowUpper    : true,
    allowLower    : false,
    allowCaseless : true
  },
  "lower"      : {
    allowNumeric  : false,
    allowUpper    : false,
    allowLower    : true,
    allowCaseless : true
  }
};

.numeric()

Restrict the input to numeric characters

$("#weight").numeric();

Override some of the default settings

$("#weight").numeric({
  allowMinus   : false,
  allowThouSep : false
});

Available settings plus their default values

var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_NUM = {
  allowPlus           : false, // Allow the + sign
  allowMinus          : true,  // Allow the - sign
  allowThouSep        : true,  // Allow the thousands separator, default is the comma eg 12,000
  allowDecSep         : true,  // Allow the decimal separator, default is the fullstop eg 3.141
  allowLeadingSpaces  : false,
  maxDigits           : NaN,   // The max number of digits
  maxDecimalPlaces    : NaN,   // The max number of decimal places
  maxPreDecimalPlaces : NaN,   // The max number digits before the decimal point
  max                 : NaN,   // The max numeric value allowed
  min                 : NaN    // The min numeric value allowed
}

Convenience values for commonly used settings

$("#age").numeric("integer");

Equivalent to

$("#age").alphanum({
  allowPlus:    false,
  allowMinus:   true,
  allowThouSep: false,
  allowDecSep:  false
});

List of convenience values

var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_NUMERIC = {
  "integer"         : {
    allowPlus:    false,
    allowMinus:   true,
    allowThouSep: false,
    allowDecSep:  false
  },
  "positiveInteger" : {
    allowPlus:    false,
    allowMinus:   false,
    allowThouSep: false,
    allowDecSep:  false
  }
};

.alpha()

Restrict the input to alphabetic characters

$("#first_name").alpha();

Equivalent to the convenience option

$("#first_name").alphanum("alpha");

Unbind

To unbind jquery.alphaum from an element

$('input').off('.alphanum');

Blacklist

jquery.alphanum works by maintaining a blacklist of non-alphanumeric characters. There is no whitelist. It is assumed that all unicode characters are permissable unless there is a specific rule that disallows them.

These are the blacklisted characters that are encodable using 7-bit ascii

var blacklist = '!@#$%^&*()+=[]\\\';,/{}|":<>?~`.- _';

These are the blacklisted unicode characters that can't be encoded using 7-bit ascii

var blacklist =
    "\xAC"     // ¬
  + "\u20AC"   // €
  + "\xA3"     // £
  + "\xA6"     // ¦
  ;

The blacklist may be extended or reduced using the 'allow' and 'disallow' settings

$("#password").alphanum({
  allow :    '&,;', // Specify characters to allow
  disallow : 'xyz'  // Specify characters to disallow
});

Internationalization

To change the characters that are used as numeric separators, use the following global method:

$.fn.alphanum.setNumericSeparators({
  thousandsSeparator: " ",
  decimalSeparator: ","
});

Contributing

Developer Setup

Install node.js

# Install grunt
npm install -g grunt-cli

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start the development server:
grunt

The server scans the source code for changes and automatically runs eslint, unit tests and e2e tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial