jQuery Alphanum

jsfiddle demo

$(input).alphanum();

Restricts the characters that may be entered into a text field.

.alphanum(); .alpha(); .numeric();

Restrict the input to alphanumeric characters

$( "#username" ).alphanum();

Override some of the default settings

$( "#username" ).alphanum({ allowSpace : false , allowUpper : false });

Available settings plus their default values

var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = { allow : 'abc' , disallow : 'xyz' , allowSpace : true , allowNewline : true , allowNumeric : true , allowUpper : true , allowLower : true , allowCaseless : true , allowLatin : true , allowOtherCharSets : true , forceUpper : false , forceLower : false , maxLength : NaN }

Convenience values for commonly used settings

$( "#username" ).alphanum( "upper" );

is equivalent to

$( "#username" ).alphanum({ allowNumeric : false , allowUpper : true , allowLower : false , allowCaseless : true });

List of convenience values

var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = { "alpha" : { allowNumeric : false }, "upper" : { allowNumeric : false , allowUpper : true , allowLower : false , allowCaseless : true }, "lower" : { allowNumeric : false , allowUpper : false , allowLower : true , allowCaseless : true } };

Restrict the input to numeric characters

$( "#weight" ).numeric();

Override some of the default settings

$( "#weight" ).numeric({ allowMinus : false , allowThouSep : false });

Available settings plus their default values

var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_NUM = { allowPlus : false , allowMinus : true , allowThouSep : true , allowDecSep : true , allowLeadingSpaces : false , maxDigits : NaN , maxDecimalPlaces : NaN , maxPreDecimalPlaces : NaN , max : NaN , min : NaN }

Convenience values for commonly used settings

$( "#age" ).numeric( "integer" );

Equivalent to

$( "#age" ).alphanum({ allowPlus : false , allowMinus : true , allowThouSep : false , allowDecSep : false });

List of convenience values

var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_NUMERIC = { "integer" : { allowPlus : false , allowMinus : true , allowThouSep : false , allowDecSep : false }, "positiveInteger" : { allowPlus : false , allowMinus : false , allowThouSep : false , allowDecSep : false } };

Restrict the input to alphabetic characters

$( "#first_name" ).alpha();

Equivalent to the convenience option

$( "#first_name" ).alphanum( "alpha" );

Unbind

To unbind jquery.alphaum from an element

$( 'input' ).off( '.alphanum' );

Blacklist

jquery.alphanum works by maintaining a blacklist of non-alphanumeric characters. There is no whitelist. It is assumed that all unicode characters are permissable unless there is a specific rule that disallows them.

These are the blacklisted characters that are encodable using 7-bit ascii

var blacklist = '!@#$%^&*()+=[]\\\';,/{}|":<>?~`.- _' ;

These are the blacklisted unicode characters that can't be encoded using 7-bit ascii

var blacklist = "\xAC" + "\u20AC" + "\xA3" + "\xA6" ;

The blacklist may be extended or reduced using the 'allow' and 'disallow' settings

$( "#password" ).alphanum({ allow : '&,;' , disallow : 'xyz' });

Internationalization

To change the characters that are used as numeric separators, use the following global method:

$.fn.alphanum.setNumericSeparators({ thousandsSeparator : " " , decimalSeparator : "," });

Contributing

Developer Setup

Install node.js

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install grunt

The server scans the source code for changes and automatically runs eslint, unit tests and e2e tests.