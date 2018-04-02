$(input).alphanum();
Restricts the characters that may be entered into a text field.
.alphanum();
.alpha();
.numeric();
Restrict the input to alphanumeric characters
$("#username").alphanum();
Override some of the default settings
$("#username").alphanum({
allowSpace: false, // Allow the space character
allowUpper: false // Allow Upper Case characters
});
Available settings plus their default values
var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = {
allow : 'abc', // Allow extra characters
disallow : 'xyz', // Disallow extra characters
allowSpace : true, // Allow the space character
allowNewline : true, // Allow the newline character \n ascii 10
allowNumeric : true, // Allow digits 0-9
allowUpper : true, // Allow upper case characters
allowLower : true, // Allow lower case characters
allowCaseless : true, // Allow characters that do not have both upper & lower variants
// eg Arabic or Chinese
allowLatin : true, // a-z A-Z
allowOtherCharSets : true, // eg é, Á, Arabic, Chinese etc
forceUpper : false, // Convert lower case characters to upper case
forceLower : false, // Convert upper case characters to lower case
maxLength : NaN // eg Max Length
}
Convenience values for commonly used settings
$("#username").alphanum("upper");
is equivalent to
$("#username").alphanum({
allowNumeric : false,
allowUpper : true,
allowLower : false,
allowCaseless : true
});
List of convenience values
var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_ALPHANUM = {
"alpha" : {
allowNumeric : false
},
"upper" : {
allowNumeric : false,
allowUpper : true,
allowLower : false,
allowCaseless : true
},
"lower" : {
allowNumeric : false,
allowUpper : false,
allowLower : true,
allowCaseless : true
}
};
Restrict the input to numeric characters
$("#weight").numeric();
Override some of the default settings
$("#weight").numeric({
allowMinus : false,
allowThouSep : false
});
Available settings plus their default values
var DEFAULT_SETTINGS_NUM = {
allowPlus : false, // Allow the + sign
allowMinus : true, // Allow the - sign
allowThouSep : true, // Allow the thousands separator, default is the comma eg 12,000
allowDecSep : true, // Allow the decimal separator, default is the fullstop eg 3.141
allowLeadingSpaces : false,
maxDigits : NaN, // The max number of digits
maxDecimalPlaces : NaN, // The max number of decimal places
maxPreDecimalPlaces : NaN, // The max number digits before the decimal point
max : NaN, // The max numeric value allowed
min : NaN // The min numeric value allowed
}
Convenience values for commonly used settings
$("#age").numeric("integer");
Equivalent to
$("#age").alphanum({
allowPlus: false,
allowMinus: true,
allowThouSep: false,
allowDecSep: false
});
List of convenience values
var CONVENIENCE_SETTINGS_NUMERIC = {
"integer" : {
allowPlus: false,
allowMinus: true,
allowThouSep: false,
allowDecSep: false
},
"positiveInteger" : {
allowPlus: false,
allowMinus: false,
allowThouSep: false,
allowDecSep: false
}
};
Restrict the input to alphabetic characters
$("#first_name").alpha();
Equivalent to the convenience option
$("#first_name").alphanum("alpha");
To unbind jquery.alphaum from an element
$('input').off('.alphanum');
jquery.alphanum works by maintaining a blacklist of non-alphanumeric characters. There is no whitelist. It is assumed that all unicode characters are permissable unless there is a specific rule that disallows them.
These are the blacklisted characters that are encodable using 7-bit ascii
var blacklist = '!@#$%^&*()+=[]\\\';,/{}|":<>?~`.- _';
These are the blacklisted unicode characters that can't be encoded using 7-bit ascii
var blacklist =
"\xAC" // ¬
+ "\u20AC" // €
+ "\xA3" // £
+ "\xA6" // ¦
;
The blacklist may be extended or reduced using the 'allow' and 'disallow' settings
$("#password").alphanum({
allow : '&,;', // Specify characters to allow
disallow : 'xyz' // Specify characters to disallow
});
To change the characters that are used as numeric separators, use the following global method:
$.fn.alphanum.setNumericSeparators({
thousandsSeparator: " ",
decimalSeparator: ","
});
Install node.js
# Install grunt
npm install -g grunt-cli
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start the development server:
grunt
The server scans the source code for changes and automatically runs eslint, unit tests and e2e tests.