jQuery Ajax Retry

Retry ajax calls using the deferred API

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version.

In your web page:

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/jquery.ajax-retry.min.js" > </ script > < script > jQuery( function ( $ ) { $.ajax(options).retry({ times : 3 }).then( function ( ) { alert( "success!" ); }); $.ajax(options).retry({ times : 3 , timeout : 3000 }).then( function ( ) { alert( "success!" ); }); $.ajax(options).retry({ times : 3 , statusCodes : [ 503 , 504 ]}).then( function ( ) { alert( "success!" ); }); }); </ script >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2012 John Paul

Licensed under the MIT license.