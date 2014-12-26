openbase logo
jar

jquery.ajax-retry

by John K. Paul
0.2.7 (see all)

Retrying ajax calls using the deferred api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

jQuery Ajax Retry

Retry ajax calls using the deferred API

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version.

In your web page:

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/jquery.ajax-retry.min.js"></script>
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
  //this will try the ajax call three times in total 
  //if there is no error, the success callbacks will be fired immediately
  //if there is an error after three attempts, the error callback will be called

  $.ajax(options).retry({times:3}).then(function(){
    alert("success!");
  });  

  //this has the same sematics as above, except will wait 3 seconds between attempts
  $.ajax(options).retry({times:3, timeout:3000}).then(function(){
    alert("success!");
  });  

  //this will only retry if the response status code matches the ones we specify
  $.ajax(options).retry({times:3, statusCodes: [503, 504]}).then(function(){
    alert("success!");
  });
});
</script>

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2012 John Paul
Licensed under the MIT license.

