About Zoom

A small jQuery plugin for zooming images on mouseover or mousedown. See the project page for documentation and a demonstration. Released under the MIT license.

To compile the .min.js file, run: uglifyjs --comments '/license:/' < jquery.zoom.js > jquery.zoom.min.js

Added empty alt attribute. Resolves #134

Replaced alt and aria-hidden with role attribute. Resolves #121

Added alt and aria-hidden attributes to the zoom layer img element. Merged #121

Fixed regression from 1.7.16 that occurred when the target option was passed a selector. Fixes #113

Detect src using element.currentSrc to support srcset. Fixes #82

Cancelled the onload event when calling destroy. Fixes #83

Added touchend event, might fix #97 #75 #62. Merges #100.

Fixes bug with passing the target property a selector, rather than a DOM node. Merges #73.

Destroy event does a better job of reseting back to the original state.

Set zoomed image's maxHeight to none, just in case a maxHeight has been defined for images in the CSS.

Added magnify property to allow scaling of the zoomed image.

Fixed bug relating to the size of the target element when using the target property (Fixes #35)

Added simple fallback for touch events (Fixes #37 #39)

Renamed minified file to jquery.zoom.min.js to match jQuery's convention.

Will use data-src attribute if present before checking for the presence of an src attribute.

Restricted grab to just the left-mouse-button on mousedown

Fixed misnamed onZoomOut callback

Fixed a bug with absolutely or fixed position target elements

Set the value of this to be zoom-image element for the onZoomIn and onZoomOut callbacks

Namespaced events to assist unbinding events.

Added destroy event to unbind zoom events & remove created img element. Example: $('.example').trigger('zoom.destroy');

Added onZoomIn and onZoomOut callbacks

Fixing mistake made in previous commit

Replaced new Image() with document.createElement('img') to avoid a potential bug in Chrome 27.

Replaced jQuery shorthand methods with on() in anticipation of jQuery 2.0

Added 'toggle' behavior to zoom in/out on click. Example: $('#example').zoom({ on:'toggle' });

Removed the icon property in favor of just using CSS.

Created $.zoom which contains the positioning logic, so that users can write custom controls or event handling.

Added 'target' property for specifying the element that displays the zoomed image.

Changed API & added option to activate on click.

Added 'callback' property that will execute a callback function once the image has loaded.

Fixed a bug relating to the 'grab' property

Fixed a positioning bug

Added 'grab' property