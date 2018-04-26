openbase logo
jz

jquery-zoom

by Jack Moore
1.7.21 (see all)

jQuery plugin for zooming images on mouseover.

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

About Zoom

A small jQuery plugin for zooming images on mouseover or mousedown. See the project page for documentation and a demonstration. Released under the MIT license.

To compile the .min.js file, run: uglifyjs --comments '/license:/' < jquery.zoom.js > jquery.zoom.min.js

Changelog:

v1.7.21 - 2018/4/26
  • Added empty alt attribute. Resolves #134
v1.7.20 - 2017/4/25
  • Replaced alt and aria-hidden with role attribute. Resolves #121
v1.7.19 - 2017/4/20
  • Added alt and aria-hidden attributes to the zoom layer img element. Merged #121
v1.7.18 - 2016/9/9
  • Fixed regression from 1.7.16 that occurred when the target option was passed a selector. Fixes #113
v1.7.17 - 2016/9/7
  • Detect src using element.currentSrc to support srcset. Fixes #82
v1.7.16 - 2016/9/7
  • Cancelled the onload event when calling destroy. Fixes #83
v1.7.15 - 2016/2/8
  • Added touchend event, might fix #97 #75 #62. Merges #100.
v1.7.14 - 2015/3/18
  • Fixes bug with passing the target property a selector, rather than a DOM node. Merges #73.
v1.7.13 - 2014/4/29
  • Destroy event does a better job of reseting back to the original state.
v1.7.12 - 2014/2/11
  • Set zoomed image's maxHeight to none, just in case a maxHeight has been defined for images in the CSS.
v1.7.11 - 2013/11/12
  • Added magnify property to allow scaling of the zoomed image.
v1.7.10 - 2013/10/16
  • Fixed bug relating to the size of the target element when using the target property (Fixes #35)
v1.7.9 - 2013/10/16
  • Added simple fallback for touch events (Fixes #37 #39)
  • Renamed minified file to jquery.zoom.min.js to match jQuery's convention.
v1.7.8 - 2013/7/30
  • Will use data-src attribute if present before checking for the presence of an src attribute.
v1.7.7 - 2013/7/14
  • Restricted grab to just the left-mouse-button on mousedown
v1.7.6 - 2013/6/24
  • Fixed misnamed onZoomOut callback
v1.7.5 - 2013/6/19
  • Fixed a bug with absolutely or fixed position target elements
  • Set the value of this to be zoom-image element for the onZoomIn and onZoomOut callbacks
v1.7.4 - 2013/6/18
  • Namespaced events to assist unbinding events.
  • Added destroy event to unbind zoom events & remove created img element. Example: $('.example').trigger('zoom.destroy');
  • Added onZoomIn and onZoomOut callbacks
v1.7.3 - 2013/6/10
  • Fixing mistake made in previous commit
v1.7.2 - 2013/6/6
  • Replaced new Image() with document.createElement('img') to avoid a potential bug in Chrome 27.
v1.7.1 - 2013/3/12
  • Replaced jQuery shorthand methods with on() in anticipation of jQuery 2.0
v1.7.0 - 2013/1/31
  • Added 'toggle' behavior to zoom in/out on click. Example: $('#example').zoom({ on:'toggle' });
  • Removed the icon property in favor of just using CSS.
v1.6.0 - 2013/1/22
  • Created $.zoom which contains the positioning logic, so that users can write custom controls or event handling.
v1.5.0 - 2012/11/19
  • Added 'target' property for specifying the element that displays the zoomed image.
v1.4.0 - 2012/9/29
  • Changed API & added option to activate on click.
v1.3.0 - 2011/12/21
  • Added 'callback' property that will execute a callback function once the image has loaded.
  • Fixed a bug relating to the 'grab' property
v1.2.0 - 2011/11/15
  • Fixed a positioning bug
v1.1.0 - 2011/11/15
  • Added 'grab' property
v1.0.0 - 2011/11/11
  • First release

