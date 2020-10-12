NOTE I have not been contributing to this, I'm happy to give you permissions to write to the repo if I am slowing you down.
Inspired by [Tubular] (http://www.seanmccambridge.com/tubular/)
Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground 360 Video Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground/360.html
Production Example: [www.cpbgroup.com] (http://cpbgroup.com)
jQuery plugin that lets you create background videos using youtube api
Put the script at the bottom of your markup right after jQuery:
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="src/jquery.youtubebackground.js"></script>
<div id="video"></div>
Call the plugin function and your carousel is ready.
$('#video').YTPlayer({
fitToBackground: true,
videoId: 'LSmgKRx5pBo'
});
#video{
position: relative;
background: transparent;
}
.ytplayer-container{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
z-index: -1;
}
Youtube Javascript API Options
Any youtube option must be placed within the playerVars object.
$('#video').YTPlayer({
fitToBackground: true,
videoId: 'LSmgKRx5pBo',
playerVars: {
modestbranding: 0,
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
showinfo: 0,
branding: 0,
rel: 0,
autohide: 0,
start: 59
}
});
Access all of YouTube's API events and methods by using player:
var player = $('#background-video').data('ytPlayer').player;
player.pauseVideo();
player.playVideo();
player.addEventListener('onStateChange', function(data){
console.log("Player State Change", data);
});
For more details visit our [Documentations Page] (http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground)
bower install youtube-background-video
I welcome contributors, bugs, and questions.
A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful, so thanks!
Guidelines for bug reports:
Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported.
Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest
develop branch in the repository.
Isolate the problem — ideally create a reduced test case and a live example. This JSFiddle is a helpful template you can fork.
By submitting a patch, you agree to allow the project owner to license your work under the terms of the MIT License.
The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.