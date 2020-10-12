openbase logo
jyb

jquery-youtube-background

by rochestb
1.0.0 (see all)

A wrapper for the Youtube API - Great for fullscreen background videos or just regular videos.

Overview

Readme

NOTE I have not been contributing to this, I'm happy to give you permissions to write to the repo if I am slowing you down.

jQuery.BackgroundVideo V1.0.5

Inspired by [Tubular] (http://www.seanmccambridge.com/tubular/)

Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground 360 Video Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground/360.html

Production Example: [www.cpbgroup.com] (http://cpbgroup.com)

jQuery plugin that lets you create background videos using youtube api

Put the script at the bottom of your markup right after jQuery:

 <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
 <script src="src/jquery.youtubebackground.js"></script>

<div id="video"></div>

Call the plugin function and your carousel is ready.

$('#video').YTPlayer({
    fitToBackground: true,
    videoId: 'LSmgKRx5pBo'
});

Need to customize some CSS in order to make it a background

#video{
 position: relative;
 background: transparent;
}

.ytplayer-container{
 position: absolute;
 top: 0;
 z-index: -1;
}

Works with Youtube Javascript API

Youtube Javascript API Options

Any youtube option must be placed within the playerVars object.

$('#video').YTPlayer({
    fitToBackground: true,
    videoId: 'LSmgKRx5pBo',
    playerVars: {
      modestbranding: 0,
      autoplay: 1,
      controls: 1,
      showinfo: 0,
      branding: 0,
      rel: 0,
      autohide: 0,
      start: 59
    }
});

Access all of YouTube's API events and methods by using player:

var player = $('#background-video').data('ytPlayer').player;
player.pauseVideo();
player.playVideo();

player.addEventListener('onStateChange', function(data){
  console.log("Player State Change", data);
});

Options

For more details visit our [Documentations Page] (http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground)

Install with Bower

bower install youtube-background-video

Documentation

[Documentations Page] (http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground)

Contributing

I welcome contributors, bugs, and questions.

Bug reports

A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful, so thanks!

Guidelines for bug reports:

  1. Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported.

  2. Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest develop branch in the repository.

  3. Isolate the problem — ideally create a reduced test case and a live example. This JSFiddle is a helpful template you can fork.

By submitting a patch, you agree to allow the project owner to license your work under the terms of the MIT License.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.

