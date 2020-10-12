NOTE I have not been contributing to this, I'm happy to give you permissions to write to the repo if I am slowing you down.

Inspired by [Tubular] (http://www.seanmccambridge.com/tubular/)

Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground 360 Video Example: http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground/360.html

Production Example: [www.cpbgroup.com] (http://cpbgroup.com)

jQuery plugin that lets you create background videos using youtube api

Put the script at the bottom of your markup right after jQuery:

< script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "src/jquery.youtubebackground.js" > </ script >

< div id = "video" > </ div >

Call the plugin function and your carousel is ready.

$( '#video' ).YTPlayer({ fitToBackground : true , videoId : 'LSmgKRx5pBo' });

Need to customize some CSS in order to make it a background

#video { position : relative; background : transparent; } .ytplayer-container { position : absolute; top : 0 ; z-index : - 1 ; }

Works with Youtube Javascript API

Youtube Javascript API Options

Any youtube option must be placed within the playerVars object.

$('#video').YTPlayer({ fitToBackground: true , videoId: 'LSmgKRx5pBo' , playerVars: { modestbranding: 0 , autoplay: 1 , controls: 1 , showinfo: 0 , branding: 0 , rel: 0 , autohide: 0 , start: 59 } });

Access all of YouTube's API events and methods by using player:

var player = $( '#background-video' ).data( 'ytPlayer' ).player; player.pauseVideo(); player.playVideo(); player.addEventListener( 'onStateChange' , function ( data ) { console .log( "Player State Change" , data); });

Options

For more details visit our [Documentations Page] (http://rochestb.github.io/jQuery.YoutubeBackground)

Install with Bower

bower install youtube-background-video

Documentation

Contributing

I welcome contributors, bugs, and questions.

Bug reports

A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful, so thanks!

Guidelines for bug reports:

Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported. Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest develop branch in the repository. Isolate the problem — ideally create a reduced test case and a live example. This JSFiddle is a helpful template you can fork.

By submitting a patch, you agree to allow the project owner to license your work under the terms of the MIT License.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.