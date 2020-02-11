Wheel Color Picker Plugin for jQuery

The Wheel Color Picker plugin adds color picker functionality to HTML form inputs in round color wheel style. The Wheel Color Picker can be displayed as a popup dialog as users focus the input, or embedded inline. It currently supports these HTML elements:

input (works on buttons too!)

textarea

Note: It should also works on other HTML elements which support jQuery .val() function.

Features

SUPPORTED COLORS

This plugin supports both RGB and HSV modes with additional Alpha channel.

MULTIPLE FORMAT

There are numbers of formats which the color picker can display its value:

hex format, e.g. ffffff

format, e.g. ffffff css format, e.g. #ffffff

format, e.g. #ffffff rgb format, e.g. rgb(255, 255, 255)

format, e.g. rgb(255, 255, 255) hsv format, e.g. hsv(1.0, 1.0, 1.0)

INDIVIDUAL SLIDERS

The color picker can be set to display slider for each individual color channel.

THEMING CAPABILITY

The color picker appearance can be customized using CSS. This package already contains two CSS variants which can be used as starting point to make your own theme.

RESPONSIVE MOBILE LAYOUT

The color picker can automatically adapt when opened on mobile browsers with limited screen width.

See Features Page for the complete list.

Usage

First, include these javascript and CSS files on the HTML head section:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery-2.0.3.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery.wheelcolorpicker.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/wheelcolorpicker.css" />

HTML WAY

Simply add data-wheelcolorpicker attribute to an input element.

< input type = "text" data-wheelcolorpicker />

And you're done!

JAVASCRIPT WAY

Or you can also initialize the color picker to an element by calling:

$(element).wheelColorPicker( options );

Example

< input type = "text" class = "colorpicker" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > $( function ( ) { $( '.colorpicker' ).wheelColorPicker(); }); </ script >

Demo

See demo/index.html for more usage examples or try it online at our demonstration page.

Documentation

See Documentation Page for a complete documentation.

License

jQuery Wheel Color Picker plugin is released under MIT License.

What's New in 3.0

Code refactor

Support for responsive/mobile websites

Options for sliders arrangement

Programmatically resizeable color picker

External images no longer required

Read more about what's new at Documentation Page

Backward Compatibility

Version 2

Websites built using version 2 of the wheel color picker plugin can be upgraded to version 3 with no changes necessary.

However, CSS customizations made from version 2 may not be compatible with version 3 due to changes on HTML structure.

Please see Documentation Page for migrating instructions from version 2 to version 3.

Version 1.x