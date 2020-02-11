openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jw

jquery-wheelcolorpicker

by Fajar Chandra
3.0.9 (see all)

A jQuery plugin to add color picker functionality to HTML form inputs in round color wheel style.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

252

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Wheel Color Picker Plugin for jQuery

The Wheel Color Picker plugin adds color picker functionality to HTML form inputs in round color wheel style. The Wheel Color Picker can be displayed as a popup dialog as users focus the input, or embedded inline. It currently supports these HTML elements:

  • input (works on buttons too!)
  • textarea

Note: It should also works on other HTML elements which support jQuery .val() function.

Features

SUPPORTED COLORS

This plugin supports both RGB and HSV modes with additional Alpha channel.

MULTIPLE FORMAT

There are numbers of formats which the color picker can display its value:

  • hex format, e.g. ffffff
  • css format, e.g. #ffffff
  • rgb format, e.g. rgb(255, 255, 255)
  • hsv format, e.g. hsv(1.0, 1.0, 1.0)

INDIVIDUAL SLIDERS

The color picker can be set to display slider for each individual color channel.

THEMING CAPABILITY

The color picker appearance can be customized using CSS. This package already contains two CSS variants which can be used as starting point to make your own theme.

RESPONSIVE MOBILE LAYOUT

The color picker can automatically adapt when opened on mobile browsers with limited screen width.

See Features Page for the complete list.

Usage

First, include these javascript and CSS files on the HTML head section:

<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery-2.0.3.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.wheelcolorpicker.js"></script>
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/wheelcolorpicker.css" />

HTML WAY

Simply add data-wheelcolorpicker attribute to an input element.

<input type="text" data-wheelcolorpicker />

And you're done!

JAVASCRIPT WAY

Or you can also initialize the color picker to an element by calling:

$(element).wheelColorPicker( options );

Example

<input type="text" class="colorpicker" />

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(function() { $('.colorpicker').wheelColorPicker(); });
</script>

Demo

See demo/index.html for more usage examples or try it online at our demonstration page.

Documentation

See Documentation Page for a complete documentation.

License

jQuery Wheel Color Picker plugin is released under MIT License.

What's New in 3.0

  • Code refactor
  • Support for responsive/mobile websites
  • Options for sliders arrangement
  • Programmatically resizeable color picker
  • External images no longer required

Read more about what's new at Documentation Page

Backward Compatibility

Version 2

Websites built using version 2 of the wheel color picker plugin can be upgraded to version 3 with no changes necessary.

However, CSS customizations made from version 2 may not be compatible with version 3 due to changes on HTML structure.

Please see Documentation Page for migrating instructions from version 2 to version 3.

Version 1.x

alpha option and color method marked as deprecated in version 2.x are now obsolete. CSS is not backward compatible. Switching back to base theme is recommended.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ec
evol-colorpickerjQuery UI widget for color picking (similar to the one in Microsoft Office 2010).
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
648
jc
jquery-colpickLightweight jQuery Color Picker plugin with RGB, HSB and HEX fields, several skins and layouts.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
2K
js
jquery-simplecolorpickerVery simple jQuery color picker
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
570
pac
pick-a-coloran easy-to-use jQuery color picker for Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
154
wco
wcolpickPhotoshop-like jQuery Color Picker plugin with various skins and layouts, touch, and responsive.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
10
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial