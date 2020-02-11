The Wheel Color Picker plugin adds color picker functionality to HTML form inputs in round color wheel style. The Wheel Color Picker can be displayed as a popup dialog as users focus the input, or embedded inline. It currently supports these HTML elements:
Note: It should also works on other HTML elements which support jQuery .val() function.
SUPPORTED COLORS
This plugin supports both RGB and HSV modes with additional Alpha channel.
MULTIPLE FORMAT
There are numbers of formats which the color picker can display its value:
INDIVIDUAL SLIDERS
The color picker can be set to display slider for each individual color channel.
THEMING CAPABILITY
The color picker appearance can be customized using CSS. This package already contains two CSS variants which can be used as starting point to make your own theme.
RESPONSIVE MOBILE LAYOUT
The color picker can automatically adapt when opened on mobile browsers with limited screen width.
See Features Page for the complete list.
First, include these javascript and CSS files on the HTML head section:
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery-2.0.3.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.wheelcolorpicker.js"></script>
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/wheelcolorpicker.css" />
HTML WAY
Simply add
data-wheelcolorpicker attribute to an input element.
<input type="text" data-wheelcolorpicker />
And you're done!
JAVASCRIPT WAY
Or you can also initialize the color picker to an element by calling:
$(element).wheelColorPicker( options );
Example
<input type="text" class="colorpicker" />
<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() { $('.colorpicker').wheelColorPicker(); });
</script>
See
demo/index.html for more usage examples or try it online at our demonstration page.
See Documentation Page for a complete documentation.
jQuery Wheel Color Picker plugin is released under MIT License.
Read more about what's new at Documentation Page
Version 2
Websites built using version 2 of the wheel color picker plugin can be upgraded to version 3 with no changes necessary.
However, CSS customizations made from version 2 may not be compatible with version 3 due to changes on HTML structure.
Please see Documentation Page for migrating instructions from version 2 to version 3.
Version 1.x
alpha option and
color method marked as deprecated in version 2.x are now obsolete.
CSS is not backward compatible. Switching back to base theme is recommended.