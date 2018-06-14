This is a jQuery plugin which allows us to quickly check if an element is within the browsers visual viewport, regardless of the scroll position. If a user can see this element, the function will return true.
This basic check will return
true if the entire element is visible to the user (within the visual viewport).
$('#element').visible();
If you'd like to check for ANY PART of the element, you can use the following:
$('#element').visible( true );
The plugin ignores the elements visibility by default. E.g.,
display:none,
visibility: hidden,
offsetWidth or
offsetHeight is 0).
To filter on css visibility, you can use the jQuery
:visible selector:
$('#element:visible').visible();
Optionally, you can specify a second parameter to the
.visible plugin, which will check whether the element is visible, as well as
whether it's within the viewport too.
$('#element:visible').visible( false, true );
Optionally, you can add a third parameter to specify the direction to check for visibility. This can either be 'horizontal', 'vertical' or 'both'. Default is to 'both'.
$('#element').visible( false, false, 'horizontal' );
The Demos for this plugin live under the examples/ directory. Open them directly in your web browser, or view the following online examples:
See the blog article:
Currently, this plugin will not check for visibility in nested scrollable areas, only on the main viewport (window object).