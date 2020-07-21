A jQuery plugin wrapper for Viewer.js.

Main

dist/ ├── jquery-viewer.js (UMD) ├── jquery-viewer.min.js (UMD, compressed) ├── jquery-viewer.common.js (CommonJS, default) └── jquery-viewer.esm.js (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install jquery-viewer jquery viewerjs

Include files:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/viewer.js" > </ script > < link href = "/path/to/viewer.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/jquery-viewer.js" > </ script >

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.viewer method.

< div > < img id = "image" src = "picture.jpg" alt = "Picture" > </ div > < div > < ul id = "images" > < li > < img src = "picture-1.jpg" alt = "Picture 1" > </ li > < li > < img src = "picture-2.jpg" alt = "Picture 2" > </ li > < li > < img src = "picture-3.jpg" alt = "Picture 3" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

var $image = $( '#image' ); $image.viewer({ inline : true , viewed : function ( ) { $image.viewer( 'zoomTo' , 1 ); } }); var viewer = $image.data( 'viewer' ); $( '#images' ).viewer();

Options

See the available options of Viewer.js.

$().viewer(options);

Methods

See the available methods of Viewer.js.

$().viewer( 'method' , argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);

Events

See the available events of Viewer.js.

$().on( 'event' , handler);

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.viewer.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery-viewer.js" > </ script > < script > $.fn.viewer.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

It is the same as the browser support of Viewer.js. As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan