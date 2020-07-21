A jQuery plugin wrapper for Viewer.js.
dist/
├── jquery-viewer.js (UMD)
├── jquery-viewer.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── jquery-viewer.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── jquery-viewer.esm.js (ES Module)
npm install jquery-viewer jquery viewerjs
Include files:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<script src="/path/to/viewer.js"></script><!-- Viewer.js is required -->
<link href="/path/to/viewer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/jquery-viewer.js"></script>
Initialize with
$.fn.viewer method.
<!-- a block container is required -->
<div>
<img id="image" src="picture.jpg" alt="Picture">
</div>
<div>
<ul id="images">
<li><img src="picture-1.jpg" alt="Picture 1"></li>
<li><img src="picture-2.jpg" alt="Picture 2"></li>
<li><img src="picture-3.jpg" alt="Picture 3"></li>
</ul>
</div>
var $image = $('#image');
$image.viewer({
inline: true,
viewed: function() {
$image.viewer('zoomTo', 1);
}
});
// Get the Viewer.js instance after initialized
var viewer = $image.data('viewer');
// View a list of images
$('#images').viewer();
See the available options of Viewer.js.
$().viewer(options);
See the available methods of Viewer.js.
$().viewer('method', argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);
See the available events of Viewer.js.
$().on('event', handler);
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.fn.viewer.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="jquery-viewer.js"></script>
<script>
$.fn.viewer.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().viewer" can follow here.
</script>
It is the same as the browser support of Viewer.js. As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.