jquery-validation-unobtrusive

by aspnet
3.2.12 (see all)

Add-on to jQuery Validation to enable unobtrusive validation options in data-* attributes.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jQuery Validation

Readme

jQuery Unobtrusive Validation

The jQuery Unobtrusive Validation library complements jQuery Validation by adding support for specifying validation options as HTML5 data-* elements.

This project is part of ASP.NET Core. You can find samples, documentation and getting started instructions for ASP.NET Core at the Home repo.

Remember to make your changes to only the src file. Use ".\build.cmd" to automatically generate the js file in dist directory, minify the js file, create a .nupkg and change the version in the package.json if needed.

To stage for a release, update the "version.props" file and run ".\build.cmd" (see Release Checklist here).

bfu
blueimp-file-uploadFile Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
96K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
jquery-validationjQuery Validation Plugin library sources
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
156K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jfv
jquery-form-validator[DISCONTINUED] jQuery plugin that makes it easy to validate user input while keeping your HTML markup clean from javascript code.
GitHub Stars
977
Weekly Downloads
2K
jbv
jq-bootstrap-validationA JQuery validation framework for bootstrap forms.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
45
jc
jquery-creditcardvalidatorjQuery credit card validation and detection plugin
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
644
