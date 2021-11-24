jQuery Unobtrusive Validation

The jQuery Unobtrusive Validation library complements jQuery Validation by adding support for specifying validation options as HTML5 data-* elements.

This project is part of ASP.NET Core. You can find samples, documentation and getting started instructions for ASP.NET Core at the Home repo.

Remember to make your changes to only the src file. Use ".\build.cmd" to automatically generate the js file in dist directory, minify the js file, create a .nupkg and change the version in the package.json if needed.

To stage for a release, update the "version.props" file and run ".\build.cmd" (see Release Checklist here).