jvb

jquery-validation-bootstrap-tooltip

by Tom Hiller
0.10.3

A drop in extension replacing error labels from jQuery Validation plugin with Twitter Bootstrap tooltips

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery-Validation-Bootstrap-tooltip

A drop in extension replacing error labels from jQuery Validation plugin with Twitter Bootstrap tooltips

Requirements

Usage

Tooltip options are given either through an element's data attributes or as objects set during validate initializing. An example would be:

    $("#theform").validate({
        rules: {
           thefield: { digits:true, required: true }
        },
        tooltip_options: {
           thefield: { placement: 'left' }
        }
     });

ASP MVC developers

There is an equivalent project that caters to jQuery Validation Unobtrusive, johnnyreilly/jQuery.Validation.Unobtrusive.Native and also provides tooltip errors

Changelog

  • 0.10.2 - Use Boostrap defined defaults. Thanks to fernandoluizao
  • 0.10.1 - Add missing dispose for Bootstrap 4.0.0 alpha. Thanks to p34eu
  • 0.10.0 - Merged flickerfix and Bootstrap 4.0.0 alpha update into single script.
  • 0.9.1 - Corrected 'all' option in flickerfix version.
  • 0.9.0 - Corrected selector data parameter Thanks to QN-Solutions
  • 0.8.0 - Properly remove error class when valid
  • 0.7.1 - Created flickerfix version for Bootstrap 3.3.0 and up Thanks to luis226. Linted.
  • 0.7 - Added ability to apply options to all elements. Thanks to thiagof
  • 0.6 - Corrected default selector option
  • 0.5 - Fixed missing highlight/unhighlight calls
  • 0.4 - Fixed missing toggle of error/valid class on input element
  • 0.3 - Fixed IE 7/8 error caused but the rouge trim function
  • 0.2 - Added extra error check and added minified version.
  • 0.1 - Inital release.

Demo

Demo or it didn't happen

Special Thanks to dennysfredericci

Who's gist (found here)was the basis of this extension.

