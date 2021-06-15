This unobtrusive scripting support file is developed for the Ruby on Rails framework, but is not strictly tied to any specific backend. You can drop this into any application to:
These features are achieved by adding certain "data" attributes to your HTML markup. In Rails, they are added by the framework's template helpers.
Full documentation is on the wiki, including the list of published Ajax events.
If you don't use HTML5, adding "data" attributes to your HTML4 or XHTML pages might make them fail W3C markup validation. However, this shouldn't create any issues for web browsers or other user agents.
For automated installation in Rails, use the "jquery-rails" gem. Place this in your Gemfile:
gem 'jquery-rails'
And run:
$ bundle install
Require both
jquery and
jquery_ujs into your application.js manifest.
//= require jquery
//= require jquery_ujs
Run
npm install --save jquery-ujs to install the jquery-ujs package.
If you're using webpacker (introduced in Rails 5.1) to manage JavaScript assets, then you can add the jquery-ujs npm package to your project using the yarn CLI.
$ yarn add jquery-ujs
Then, from any of your included files (e.g.
app/javascript/packs/application.js, or from a JavaScript file imported by such a pack), you need only import the package for jquery-ujs to be initialized:
import {} from 'jquery-ujs'
Run
bower install jquery-ujs --save to install the jquery-ujs package.
Require both
jquery and
jquery-ujs into your application.js manifest.
//= require jquery
//= require jquery-ujs
Follow this wiki to run tests.
jquery-ujs is work of many contributors. You're encouraged to submit pull requests, propose features and discuss issues.
See CONTRIBUTING.
jquery-ujs is released under the MIT License.