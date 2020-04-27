Repository

https://github.com/code-tls/jquery-uitablefilter

Download

Download the latest version here : https://github.com/code-tls/jquery-uitablefilter/blob/master/jquery.uitablefilter.js

Install

npm install jquery-uitablefilter

or yarn

yarn add jquery-uitablefilter

Example

Here is an example (see the original project README for more informations). It will search for the word 'Pepper' in #table in columns 'Price', 'Item' and 'ID'.

$.uiTableFilter($( '#table' ), 'Pepper' , [ 'Price' , 'Item' , 'D' ]);

Demo

Here is a http://code-tls.github.io/jquery-uitablefilter/demo/flavorzoom/.