openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jquery-uitablefilter

by code-lts
1.0.0 (see all)

small plugin for filtering (hiding) table rows based on their text content

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

506

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Repository

npm version

https://github.com/code-tls/jquery-uitablefilter

Download

Download the latest version here : https://github.com/code-tls/jquery-uitablefilter/blob/master/jquery.uitablefilter.js

Install

npm install jquery-uitablefilter

or yarn

yarn add jquery-uitablefilter

Example

Here is an example (see the original project README for more informations). It will search for the word 'Pepper' in #table in columns 'Price', 'Item' and 'ID'.

$.uiTableFilter($('#table'), 'Pepper',  ['Price', 'Item', 'D']);

Demo

Here is a http://code-tls.github.io/jquery-uitablefilter/demo/flavorzoom/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial