This project is no longer actively maintained. Unfortuantely, I no longer work with jQuery and jQueryUI on new projects. jQuery Timepicker Addon served as the timepicker of choice for many years when there weren't many available. I'm thankful of the opportunity to contribute to the community, and thankful to everyone who contributed along the way. These days there are many great alternatives depending on the environment you're developing in. If you need a timepicker with no dependencies check out flatpickr.
Best wishes, Trent Richardson
I recommend getting the eBook Handling Time as it has a lot of example code to get started. The quick and dirty:
dist directory or from a CDN:
$('#selector').datetimepicker() or
$('#selector').timepicker().
There is also a Bower package named
jqueryui-timepicker-addon. Beware there are other similar package names that point to forks which may not be current.
If you happen to use Rails with the bower gem, here it is to use it easily :
asset "jqueryui-timepicker-addon", "1.5.6"
//= require jqueryui-timepicker-addon/dist/jquery-ui-timepicker-addon
//= require jqueryui-timepicker-addon/dist/i18n/jquery-ui-timepicker-fr
@import "jqueryui-timepicker-addon/dist/jquery-ui-timepicker-addon.css";