jQuery Timepicker Addon

About

This project is no longer actively maintained. Unfortuantely, I no longer work with jQuery and jQueryUI on new projects. jQuery Timepicker Addon served as the timepicker of choice for many years when there weren't many available. I'm thankful of the opportunity to contribute to the community, and thankful to everyone who contributed along the way. These days there are many great alternatives depending on the environment you're developing in. If you need a timepicker with no dependencies check out flatpickr.

Best wishes, Trent Richardson

Use

I recommend getting the eBook Handling Time as it has a lot of example code to get started. The quick and dirty:

To use this plugin you must include jQuery (1.6+) and jQuery UI with datepicker (and optionally slider).

Include timepicker-addon script and css located in the dist directory or from a CDN: http://cdnjs.com/libraries/jquery-ui-timepicker-addon http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!jquery.ui.timepicker.addon

There is also a Bower package named jqueryui-timepicker-addon . Beware there are other similar package names that point to forks which may not be current.

Rails with Bower

If you happen to use Rails with the bower gem, here it is to use it easily :

Bowerfile

asset "jqueryui-timepicker-addon", "1.5.6"

@ import "jqueryui-timepicker-addon/dist/jquery-ui-timepicker-addon.css" ;

