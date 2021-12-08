⚠
Unmaintained / Deprecated
While this plugin should still function (if you're using an older version of jQueryUI) I don't think it's good enough for modern use and goes against some newer ideals (low dependency, low kb, less opinions on style) ... therefore I'd suggest moving away from this, and jQueryUI, and perhaps look at using the newer svelte-range-slider-pips module which should work in all environments!
⚠
This plugin extends the jQuery UI Slider widget.
Use it for creating a nicely-styled slider like shown below
Documentation, Demos and Examples here
Please make sure to create a JSFiddle to demonstrate any problems, or pull requests, with this as a base: http://jsfiddle.net/simeydotme/Lh6pygef/ (press fork on the toolbar)
If you're using Bower you can install this plugin quickly from the command-line! :)
bower install jquery-ui-slider-pips --save
Otherwise, you may download the files in the
/dist/ folder.
Include the plugin javascript file after jQuery & jQuery-ui.
Include the CSS file; edit as you please.
Below methods are chainable, I've shown them separate for clarity
<!-- this widget needs an empty div tag.
Note the class used on this div and on the jquery
selectors below need to be the same... -->
<div class="element"></div>
// if you just want the defaults, copy & paste this code.
$('.element').slider().slider('pips').slider('float');
// First of all attach a slider to an element.
// If you want to set values, you do it in the initialization.
$('.element').slider({
min: 20,
max: 65,
values: [30, 40, 50]
});
// Then you can give it pips and labels!
$('.element').slider('pips', {
first: 'label',
last: 'label',
rest: 'pip',
labels: ['label1', 'label2', ...],
prefix: "",
suffix: ""
});
// And finally can add floaty numbers (if desired)
$('.element').slider('float', {
handle: true,
pips: true,
labels: ['label1', 'label2', ...],
prefix: "",
suffix: ""
});
first:
"pip" or
"label" or
false
last:
"pip" or
"label" or
false
rest:
"pip" or
"label" or
false
labels:
[] or
{first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or
false
prefix:
"string"
suffix:
"string"
formatLabel:
function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }
####Options for float:
handle:
true or
false
pips:
true or
false
labels:
[] or
{first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or
false
prefix:
"string"
suffix:
"string"
formatLabel:
function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }
All customisation should be done to the CSS file, or in your own CSS.
The base styles I've provided do a decent job in the Demo,
but they may need tweaking to suit your needs and UI theme.
For some inspiration and help with styling, go to the styling section of the documentation.
Modern Browsers, IE7+
(To really support IE7 you will need to do some CSS changes.)
Open Source MIT.
http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT