While this plugin should still function (if you're using an older version of jQueryUI) I don't think it's good enough for modern use and goes against some newer ideals (low dependency, low kb, less opinions on style) ... therefore I'd suggest moving away from this, and jQueryUI, and perhaps look at using the newer svelte-range-slider-pips module which should work in all environments! ⚠

jQuery UI Slider Pips

Plugin to add "pips" or "floats" to a JQUI Slider.

This plugin extends the jQuery UI Slider widget.

Use it for creating a nicely-styled slider like shown below

Documentation, Demos and Examples here

Want to contribute?:

Please make sure to create a JSFiddle to demonstrate any problems, or pull requests, with this as a base: http://jsfiddle.net/simeydotme/Lh6pygef/ (press fork on the toolbar)

Install

If you're using Bower you can install this plugin quickly from the command-line! :)

bower install jquery-ui-slider-pips --save

Otherwise, you may download the files in the /dist/ folder.

jQuery (1.9+)

jQuery UI (1.10+)

Include the plugin javascript file after jQuery & jQuery-ui.

Include the CSS file; edit as you please.

Below methods are chainable, I've shown them separate for clarity

Default usage:

< div class = "element" > </ div >

$( '.element' ).slider().slider( 'pips' ).slider( 'float' );

Advanced usage with options:

$( '.element' ).slider({ min : 20 , max : 65 , values : [ 30 , 40 , 50 ] }); $( '.element' ).slider( 'pips' , { first : 'label' , last : 'label' , rest : 'pip' , labels : [ 'label1' , 'label2' , ...], prefix : "" , suffix : "" }); $( '.element' ).slider( 'float' , { handle : true , pips : true , labels : [ 'label1' , 'label2' , ...], prefix : "" , suffix : "" });

Options for pips:

first: "pip" or "label" or false

last: "pip" or "label" or false

rest: "pip" or "label" or false

labels: [] or {first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or false

prefix: "string"

suffix: "string"

formatLabel: function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }

####Options for float:

handle: true or false

pips: true or false

labels: [] or {first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or false

prefix: "string"

suffix: "string"

formatLabel: function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }

Style Customisation:

All customisation should be done to the CSS file, or in your own CSS.

The base styles I've provided do a decent job in the Demo,

but they may need tweaking to suit your needs and UI theme.

For some inspiration and help with styling, go to the styling section of the documentation.

Modern Browsers, IE7+

(To really support IE7 you will need to do some CSS changes.)

Open Source MIT.

http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT