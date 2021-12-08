openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jus

jquery-ui-slider-pips-npm

by Simon Goellner
1.11.4 (see all)

Plugin for adding little 'pips' , 'floats' and labels to a slider.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178

GitHub Stars

499

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unmaintained / Deprecated
While this plugin should still function (if you're using an older version of jQueryUI) I don't think it's good enough for modern use and goes against some newer ideals (low dependency, low kb, less opinions on style) ... therefore I'd suggest moving away from this, and jQueryUI, and perhaps look at using the newer svelte-range-slider-pips module which should work in all environments!

jQuery UI Slider Pips

Plugin to add "pips" or "floats" to a JQUI Slider.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/simeydotme/jQuery-ui-Slider-Pips

This plugin extends the jQuery UI Slider widget.
Use it for creating a nicely-styled slider like shown below
Documentation, Demos and Examples here

Want to contribute?:

Please make sure to create a JSFiddle to demonstrate any problems, or pull requests, with this as a base: http://jsfiddle.net/simeydotme/Lh6pygef/ (press fork on the toolbar)

Default settings for the plugin Example of the slider in use

Install

If you're using Bower you can install this plugin quickly from the command-line! :)

bower install jquery-ui-slider-pips --save

Otherwise, you may download the files in the /dist/ folder.

Requirements:

  • jQuery (1.9+)
  • jQuery UI (1.10+)

Usage:

Include the plugin javascript file after jQuery & jQuery-ui.
Include the CSS file; edit as you please.
Below methods are chainable, I've shown them separate for clarity

Default usage:

<!-- this widget needs an empty div tag. 
    Note the class used on this div and on the jquery 
    selectors below need to be the same... -->
<div class="element"></div>

// if you just want the defaults, copy & paste this code.
$('.element').slider().slider('pips').slider('float');

Advanced usage with options:


// First of all attach a slider to an element. 
// If you want to set values, you do it in the initialization.
$('.element').slider({
    min: 20, 
    max: 65,
    values: [30, 40, 50]
});

// Then you can give it pips and labels!  
$('.element').slider('pips', {  
    first: 'label',  
    last: 'label',  
    rest: 'pip',  
    labels: ['label1', 'label2', ...],  
    prefix: "",  
    suffix: ""  
});

// And finally can add floaty numbers (if desired)  
$('.element').slider('float', {  
    handle: true,  
    pips: true,  
    labels: ['label1', 'label2', ...],  
    prefix: "",  
    suffix: ""  
});

Options for pips:

first: "pip" or "label" or false
last: "pip" or "label" or false
rest: "pip" or "label" or false
labels: [] or {first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or false
prefix: "string"
suffix: "string"
formatLabel: function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }

####Options for float:
handle: true or false
pips: true or false
labels: [] or {first: "", last: "", rest: [] } or false
prefix: "string"
suffix: "string"
formatLabel: function(val){ return this.prefix + val + this.suffix }

Style Customisation:

All customisation should be done to the CSS file, or in your own CSS.
The base styles I've provided do a decent job in the Demo,
but they may need tweaking to suit your needs and UI theme.
For some inspiration and help with styling, go to the styling section of the documentation.

Compatibility:

Modern Browsers, IE7+
(To really support IE7 you will need to do some CSS changes.)

License:

Open Source MIT.
http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial