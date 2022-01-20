jQuery UI - Interactions and Widgets for the web

jQuery UI is a curated set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and themes built on top of jQuery. Whether you're building highly interactive web applications, or you just need to add a date picker to a form control, jQuery UI is the perfect choice.

If you want to use jQuery UI, go to jqueryui.com to get started, jqueryui.com/demos/ for demos, api.jqueryui.com for API documentation, or the Using jQuery UI Forum for discussions and questions.

If you want to report a bug/issue, please visit the GitHub issues page. Archive of older bug reports is kept for historical reasons in read-only mode at bugs.jqueryui.com. If any of them still matters to you, please open a bug about it on GitHub, linking to the legacy bugs.jqueryui.com issue for context.

If you are interested in helping develop jQuery UI, you are in the right place. To discuss development with team members and the community, visit the Developing jQuery UI Forum or #jqueryui-dev on irc.freenode.net.

For Contributors

If you want to help and provide a patch for a bugfix or new feature, please take a few minutes and look at our Getting Involved guide. In particular check out the Coding standards and Commit Message Style Guide.

In general, fork the project, create a branch for a specific change and send a pull request for that branch. Don't mix unrelated changes. You can use the commit message as the description for the pull request.

For more information, see the contributing page.

Running the Unit Tests

Run the unit tests manually with appropriate browsers and any local web server. See our environment setup and information on running tests.

You can also run the unit tests inside phantomjs by setting up your environment.