jum

jquery-ui-multiselect-widget

by Eric Hynds
3.0.1 (see all)

jQuery UI MultiSelect widget

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT OR GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jQuery UI MultiSelect Widget

MultiSelect progessively enhances an ordinary multiple select control into elegant drop down list of checkboxes, stylable with ThemeRoller.

Demo Page

Check out the demo page here!

Version 3

Version 3 of the widget is available. This introduces a lot of new features and substantial performance imrovements.

Check out the release notes for an exact list of changes and see the wiki for the information you may need to switch over. The main wiki will be getting updates for the new features and changed options.

Requirements

The usage section of the Wiki specifies the widget's dependencies.

License

MultiSelect is dual-licensed under the GPL 2 license and the MIT license.

Contributing

When submitting a pull request, please describe the change you are making - preferably with a use case. Unit tests are now (14 March 2016) required for the pull to be merged.

Please do not submit minified code in your pull request, that tends to cause merge conflicts.

You can test the demo pages locally by navigating to the docs directory and running bundle install && bundle exec jekyll server.

