jQuery UI MultiSelect Widget

MultiSelect progessively enhances an ordinary multiple select control into elegant drop down list of checkboxes, stylable with ThemeRoller.

Version 3

Version 3 of the widget is available. This introduces a lot of new features and substantial performance imrovements.

Check out the release notes for an exact list of changes and see the wiki for the information you may need to switch over. The main wiki will be getting updates for the new features and changed options.

Requirements

The usage section of the Wiki specifies the widget's dependencies.

License

MultiSelect is dual-licensed under the GPL 2 license and the MIT license.

Contributing

When submitting a pull request, please describe the change you are making - preferably with a use case. Unit tests are now (14 March 2016) required for the pull to be merged.

Please do not submit minified code in your pull request, that tends to cause merge conflicts.