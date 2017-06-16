View a working JSFiddle demo!

Looking for simple Rails integration? Try the jquery-monthpicker-rails gem.

jQuery Support

jQuery 1.9+ and 2.X are supported.

Available settings

Settings show their current defaults.

General

showOn: 'focus' , showAnim : 'fadeIn' , buttonText : '...' , buttonImage : '' , changeYear : false , yearRange : 'c-10:c+10' , beforeShow : null , onSelect : null , onChangeYear : null , onClose : null , stepYears : 1 , altField : '' , altFormat : '' , disabled : false

Localization

dateFormat: 'mm/yy' , yearSuffix : '' prevText : 'Prev' , nextText : 'Next' , monthNames : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ], monthNamesShort : [ 'Jan' , 'Feb' , 'Mar' , 'Apr' , 'May' , 'Jun' , 'Jul' , 'Aug' , 'Sep' , 'Oct' , 'Nov' , 'Dec' ],

The format can be combinations of the following:

m - month of year (no leading zero)

- month of year (no leading zero) mm - month of year (two digit)

- month of year (two digit) M - month name short

- month name short MM - month name long

- month name long y - year (two digit)

- year (two digit) yy - year (four digit)

- year (four digit) @ - Unix timestamp (ms since 01/01/1970)

- Unix timestamp (ms since 01/01/1970) ! - Windows ticks (100ns since 01/01/0001)

- Windows ticks (100ns since 01/01/0001) '...' - literal text

- literal text '' - single quote

You might be using jQuery UI Datepicker and are looking for a similar Monthpicker widget. Unfortunately, this is not part of the Datepicker widget. After some searching you will realize two things: you are not alone in wanting a Monthpicker, and most solutions rely on dirty hacks of the original jQuery UI Datepicker widget.

Be relieved, you have now found a customizable Monthpicker implementation. Monthpicker is largely based on jQuery UI Datepicker. You will notice that the design is very similar to Datepicker, as it uses the same CSS. Hence it is fully compatible with your usual jQuery UI themes!

Alternative Monthpickers

Luciano Costa has developed his own implementation of a Monthpicker from scratch.