Readme

jQuery UI - Interactions and Widgets for the web

jQuery UI is a curated set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and themes built on top of jQuery. Whether you're building highly interactive web applications, or you just need to add a date picker to a form control, jQuery UI is the perfect choice.

If you want to use jQuery UI, go to jqueryui.com to get started, jqueryui.com/demos/ for demos, api.jqueryui.com for API documentation, or the Using jQuery UI Forum for discussions and questions.

If you want to report a bug/issue, please visit the GitHub issues page. Archive of older bug reports is kept for historical reasons in read-only mode at bugs.jqueryui.com. If any of them still matters to you, please open a bug about it on GitHub, linking to the legacy bugs.jqueryui.com issue for context.

If you are interested in helping develop jQuery UI, you are in the right place. To discuss development with team members and the community, visit the Developing jQuery UI Forum or #jqueryui-dev on irc.freenode.net.

For Contributors

If you want to help and provide a patch for a bugfix or new feature, please take a few minutes and look at our Getting Involved guide. In particular check out the Coding standards and Commit Message Style Guide.

In general, fork the project, create a branch for a specific change and send a pull request for that branch. Don't mix unrelated changes. You can use the commit message as the description for the pull request.

For more information, see the contributing page.

Running the Unit Tests

Run the unit tests manually with appropriate browsers and any local web server. See our environment setup and information on running tests.

You can also run the unit tests inside phantomjs by setting up your environment.

100
rushabh1010155 Ratings82 Reviews
8 months ago
Abandoned
Great Documentation

I have had used this and its easy to integrate but yes as we got CSS and it has take over jquery-Ui so basically it is abandoned as native css is way more easy and works fine , would give everyone a piece of advice do not go for jquery ui instead use css and until and unless you are assigned to some old project or based on requirement.

1
whysorush
Pereira-Lucas27 Ratings61 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Slow
Abandoned
Easy to Use

As jQuery, it's was the reference for UI manipulation in the browser but now it's deprecated. The documentation was great but it's abandoned now. You should not use jQuery UI unless you work on an old project where it's already used.

0
ACHMAD IRIANTO EKA PUTRACengkareng, Jakarta Barat, Indonesia31 Ratings0 Reviews
27 y.o, Software Engineer at Jakarta
14 days ago
Tiago Cavalcante TrindadeSão Paulo26 Ratings0 Reviews
Programmer, math lover, and eventually chess player
1 month ago
Antonio R MosesState College, Pa39 Ratings0 Reviews
Working with SwiftUI Development at the moment!
1 month ago

