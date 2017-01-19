openbase logo
jquery-treeview

by Jörn Zaefferer
1.4.2 (see all)

A jQuery Tree plugin

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

629

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Note that this project is not actively maintained anymore.

Check out jqTree for a more up to date plugin.

jQuery Treeview

Lightweight and flexible transformation of an unordered list into an expandable and collapsable tree, great for unobtrusive navigation enhancements. Supports both location and cookie based persistence.

Provides some options for customizing, an async-tree extension and an experimental sortable extension.

screenshot

Demo

Download

Changelog

Documentation

.treeview( options )

Takes an unordered list and makes all branches collapsable. The "treeview" class is added if not already present. To hide branches on first display, mark their li elements with the class "closed". If the "collapsed" option is used, mark initially open branches with class "open".

License

Copyright Jörn Zaefferer

Released under the MIT license:

