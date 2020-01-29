jQuery treetable

jQuery treetable is a plugin for jQuery, the 'Write Less, Do More, JavaScript Library'. With this plugin you can display a tree in an HTML table, e.g. a directory structure or a nested list. Why not use a list, you say? Because lists are great for displaying a tree, and tables are not. Oh wait, but this plugin uses tables, doesn't it? Yes. Why do I use a table to display a list? Because I need multiple columns to display additional data besides the tree.

Download the latest release from the jQuery Plugin Registry or grab the source code from Github. Please report issues through Github issues. This plugin is released under both the MIT and the GPLv2 license by Ludo van den Boom.

Documentation

See index.html for technical documentation and examples. The most recent version of this document is also available online at http://ludo.cubicphuse.nl/jquery-treetable.

Examples