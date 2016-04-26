IE8 and IE9 doesn't support cross-domain AJAX requests with XMLHttpRequest, for these purposes IE8/9 used XDomainRequest. This plugin makes transparent replasement jQuery's transport, that allows cross-domain AJAX requests for IE8 and IE9 without changing your source code.
XDomainRequest have some limitations:
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
<!--[if (IE 8)|(IE 9)]><script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/gfdev/javascript-jquery-transport-xdr/master/dist/jquery.transport.xdr.min.js"></script><![endif]-->
Bower:
$ bower install jquery-transport-xdr
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
<!--[if (IE 8)|(IE 9)]><script src="//host/path/bower_components/dist/jquery.transport.xdr.min.js"></script><![endif]-->
NPM:
$ npm install jquery-transport-xdr
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
<!--[if (IE 8)|(IE 9)]><script src="//host/path/node_modules/dist/jquery.transport.xdr.min.js"></script><![endif]-->
After adding jquery-transport-xdr you can make ajax-requests as usual, without changing code:
POST:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
dataType: 'json'
});
GET:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'GET',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
dataType: 'json'
});
XDomainRequest have limitations, it doesn't allow PUT, DELETE, PATCH and HEAD methods, you will receive error XXX Method Not Allowed if try to use some of them, but jquery-transport-xdr can make replacement:
You should use option forceMethod:
HEAD:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'HEAD',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
dataType: 'json',
forceMethod: true
});
HEAD will be replaced with GET in this case and __method=HEAD will be added to request params for URI:
https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json
=>
https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json&__method=HEAD
Param __method you can get on server side and deretmine original method.
The same way for methods PUT, DELETE and PATCH except for param __method will be added to request body and original method will be replaced with POST:
PUT:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'PUT',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
data: { test: 'test' },
dataType: 'json',
forceMethod: true
});
PUT => POST
POST /api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json HTTP/1.1
Host: baconipsum.com
Connection: keep-alive
Content-Length: 0
Pragma: no-cache
Cache-Control: no-cache
test=test&__method=PUT
XDomainRequest limitations doesn't allow to send Content-Type header, but you can send it if will add forceContentType option:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
data: { test: 'test' },
dataType: 'json',
forceContentType: true
});
Content-Type value will be send in __contentType param.
forceContentType and forceMethod options can be used together:
var xhr = $.ajax({
type: 'PATCH',
url: 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json',
contentType: 'multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8',
data: { test: 'test' },
dataType: 'json',
forceMethod: true,
forceContentType: true
});
MIT license.