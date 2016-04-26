jQuery plugin that allows cross-domain AJAX requests (CORS) for IE8 and IE9

IE8 and IE9 doesn't support cross-domain AJAX requests with XMLHttpRequest, for these purposes IE8/9 used XDomainRequest. This plugin makes transparent replasement jQuery's transport, that allows cross-domain AJAX requests for IE8 and IE9 without changing your source code.

Limitations

XDomainRequest have some limitations:

server must return Access-Control-Allow-Origin header as for usual CORS request

HTTP and HTTPS only allowed

GET and POST only allowed

custom headers can't be added to request

there is no Content-Type header in request

Cookie can't be sended

source and destinations scheme of URI must be the same

there is no ability to get success response code

there is no ability to get failure response code

Installation

Add jquery-transport-xdr to HTML body after jQuery:

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js" > </ script >

Bower:

bower install jquery-transport-xdr

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js" > </ script >

NPM:

npm install jquery-transport-xdr

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js" > </ script >

Usage examples

After adding jquery-transport-xdr you can make ajax-requests as usual, without changing code:

POST:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'POST' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , dataType : 'json' });

GET:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'GET' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , dataType : 'json' });

Option forceMethod

XDomainRequest have limitations, it doesn't allow PUT, DELETE, PATCH and HEAD methods, you will receive error XXX Method Not Allowed if try to use some of them, but jquery-transport-xdr can make replacement:

HEAD => GET

PUT | DELETE | PATCH => POST

You should use option forceMethod:

HEAD:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'HEAD' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , dataType : 'json' , forceMethod : true });

HEAD will be replaced with GET in this case and __method=HEAD will be added to request params for URI:

https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json => https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json&__method=HEAD

Param __method you can get on server side and deretmine original method.

The same way for methods PUT, DELETE and PATCH except for param __method will be added to request body and original method will be replaced with POST:

PUT:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'PUT' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , data : { test : 'test' }, dataType : 'json' , forceMethod : true });

PUT => POST

POST /api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json HTTP/1.1 Host : baconipsum.com Connection : keep-alive Content-Length : 0 Pragma : no-cache Cache-Control : no-cache test = test &__method=PUT

Option forceContentType

XDomainRequest limitations doesn't allow to send Content-Type header, but you can send it if will add forceContentType option:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'POST' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , data : { test : 'test' }, dataType : 'json' , forceContentType : true });

Content-Type value will be send in __contentType param.

forceContentType and forceMethod options can be used together:

var xhr = $.ajax({ type : 'PATCH' , url : 'https://baconipsum.com/api/?type=meat-and-filler&format=json' , contentType : 'multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8' , data : { test : 'test' }, dataType : 'json' , forceMethod : true , forceContentType : true });

License

MIT license.