TouchSwipe 1.6

A jQuery plugin to be used on touch devices such as iPad, iPhone, Android etc.

Detects single and multiple finger swipes, pinches and falls back to mouse 'drags' on the desktop.

Time and distance thresholds can be set to distinguish between swipe gesture and slow drag.

Allows exclusion of child elements (interactive elements) as well allowing page scrolling or page zooming depending on configuration.

Detects swipes in 4 directions, "up", "down", "left" and "right"

Detects pinches "in" and "out"

Supports single finger or double finger touch events

Supports click events both on the touchSwipe object and its child objects

Definable threshold / maxTimeThreshold to determin when a gesture is actually a swipe

Events triggered for swipe "start","move","end" and "cancel"

End event can be triggered either on touch release, or as soon as threshold is met

Allows swiping and page scrolling

Disables user input elements (Button, form, text etc) from triggering swipes

Demos, examples and docs

http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe

http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe/docs

Installation

NPM

npm install jquery-touchswipe --save

Bower

bower install jquery-touchswipe --save

Manual

Include the minified file in your project.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/jquery.touchSwipe.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

$( function ( ) { $( "#test" ).swipe( { swipe : function ( event, direction, distance, duration, fingerCount, fingerData ) { $( this ).text( "You swiped " + direction ); } }); $( "#test" ).swipe( { fingers : 2 } ); });

For full demos, code examples and documentation, see below.

Development

Install dependencies

npm install

To minify

npm run minify

To build docs

npm run docs

To do both

npm run build

For port to XUI see:

https://github.com/cowgp/xui-touchSwipe