jt

jquery-touchswipe

by Matt Bryson
1.6.19 (see all)

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1K

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Touch Events, jQuery Swipe

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
spawoz-work
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
1Slow

Readme

TouchSwipe 1.6

A jQuery plugin to be used on touch devices such as iPad, iPhone, Android etc.

Detects single and multiple finger swipes, pinches and falls back to mouse 'drags' on the desktop.

Time and distance thresholds can be set to distinguish between swipe gesture and slow drag.

Allows exclusion of child elements (interactive elements) as well allowing page scrolling or page zooming depending on configuration.

  • Detects swipes in 4 directions, "up", "down", "left" and "right"
  • Detects pinches "in" and "out"
  • Supports single finger or double finger touch events
  • Supports click events both on the touchSwipe object and its child objects
  • Definable threshold / maxTimeThreshold to determin when a gesture is actually a swipe
  • Events triggered for swipe "start","move","end" and "cancel"
  • End event can be triggered either on touch release, or as soon as threshold is met
  • Allows swiping and page scrolling
  • Disables user input elements (Button, form, text etc) from triggering swipes

Demos, examples and docs

http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe
http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe/docs

Installation

NPM

npm install jquery-touchswipe --save

Bower

bower install jquery-touchswipe --save

Manual

Include the minified file in your project.

<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery.touchSwipe.min.js"></script>

Usage

$(function() {
  $("#test").swipe( {
    //Generic swipe handler for all directions
    swipe:function(event, direction, distance, duration, fingerCount, fingerData) {
      $(this).text("You swiped " + direction );  
    }
  });

  //Set some options later
  $("#test").swipe( {fingers:2} );
});

For full demos, code examples and documentation, see below.

Development

Install dependencies

npm install

To minify

npm run minify

To build docs

npm run docs

To do both

npm run build

For port to XUI see:

https://github.com/cowgp/xui-touchSwipe

100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 15, 2021
Easy to Use
Slow

Good jQuery plugin for touch gestures. Lightweight and performant. Really snappy response time. But its not wise to add weird gestures to a mobile webapp as its becomes extra laggy on older devices.

0
johnnyjong8231 Rating0 Reviews
December 14, 2020
Easy to Use

