jQuery Toggles

Want to create easy toggle buttons that you can click, drag, animate, use to toggle checkboxes and more? Yeah.

Examples can be seen here.

Usage

Step 1: Include it in your page

Include the CSS at the start:

< head > < title > My cool page </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/toggles.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/toggles-modern.css" >

And the JS at the end:

< script src = "js/toggles.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Step 2: Create your element

You need to specify the class for the specific theme you want to use. In this case we are using toggle-modern . The toggle class is simply what we will use as our selector to initialize it.

< div class = "toggle toggle-modern" >

The themes we could have used are:

soft

light

dark

iphone

modern

Of course, you can write your own themes/tweak the styling.

Step 3: Initialize!

Now we just need to initialize the element we made to make it toggleable!

$( '.toggle' ).toggles(); $( '.toggle' ).toggles({ drag : true , click : true , text : { on : 'ON' , off : 'OFF' }, on : true , animate : 250 , easing : 'swing' , checkbox : null , clicker : null , width : 50 , height : 20 , type : 'compact' }); $( '.toggle' ).on( 'toggle' , function ( e, active ) { if (active) { console .log( 'Toggle is now ON!' ); } else { console .log( 'Toggle is now OFF!' ); } });

Advanced Usage

Setting toggle states

$( '.toggles' ).toggles({ on : true }); var myToggle = $( '.toggles' ).data( 'toggles' ); console .log(myToggle.active); myToggle.toggle(); console .log(myToggle.active); myToggle.toggle( false ); console .log(myToggle.active); $( '.toggles' ).toggles( true ); console .log(myToggle.active); console .log($( '.toggles' ).data( 'toggle-active' )); myToggle.toggle( false , true ); myToggle.toggle( true , false , true );

Using data-toggle-* attributes on the element

Any of the following options can be set using data-toggle attributes: on , drag , click , width , height , animate , easing , type , checkbox

< div class = "toggles" data-toggle-on = "true" data-toggle-height = "20" data-toggle-width = "60" > </ div >

$( '.toggles' ).toggles();

Disabling user interaction

It can be useful to disable the toggle to stop users from changing the state. Set the disabled attribute on the toggle element to do this. Alternatively, you could use CSS to set pointer-events: none

var toggle = $( '.toggle' ); toggle.toggles(); toggle.toggleClass( 'disabled' , true ); toggle.toggles( true ); toggle.toggleClass( 'disabled' , false );

Contributing

Make your JavaScript edits to js/Toggles.js . Any styling edits should be made to the relevent files in the less folder. JS edits must be compatible with Closure Compiler advanced optimisations - if you aren't able to code in this style then I'll happily tweak any pull requests/help out.