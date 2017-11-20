Jquery Toast Plugin

A plugin to show highly customizable notifications to the user.

How to use

You can install the plugin via Bower: bower install jquery-toast-plugin or via npm npm install jquery-toast-plugin Or directly download the repository and place the content of dist wherever you can access them.

Include the CSS and JS files.

Simply do $.toast('Toast message to be shown') Of course it would be the world's simplest toast message but believe me you can do a lot more with the options.

Demo

For some quick demos and a detailed documentation accompanied by the demos for each of the available options can be accessed through http://kamranahmed.info/toast

Quick usage examples

Simple textual toast

$.toast( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Hic, consequuntur doloremque eveniet eius eaque dicta repudiandae illo ullam. Minima itaque sint magnam dolorum asperiores repudiandae dignissimos expedita, voluptatum vitae velit." ) $.toast({ text : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Hic, consequuntur doloremque eveniet eius eaque dicta repudiandae illo ullam. Minima itaque sint magnam dolorum asperiores repudiandae dignissimos expedita, voluptatum vitae velit." , hideAfter : false })

Toast using HTML as a text

$.toast( "Let's test some HTML stuff... <a href='#'>github</a>" ) $.toast({ text : "<strong>Remember!</strong> You can <span style='font-weight: bold; color:red;' class='horribly-styled'>always</span> introduce your own × HTML and <span style='font-size: 18px;'>CSS</span> in the toast." , hideAfter : false })

Unordered list elements as the text of toast using array

$.toast([ "Ubuntu : One of it's kind" , "Sublime Text : Productivity unleashed" , "HeidiSQL : Just love it" , "Github : Just Lovely" ]) $.toast({ text : [ "Ubuntu : One of it's kind" , "Sublime Text : Productivity unleashed" , "HeidiSQL : Just love it" , "Github : Just Lovely" ], hideAfter : false })

Changing the animations

$.toast({ text : "Let's test some HTML stuff... <a href='#'>github</a>" , showHideTransition : 'slide' })

Changing the formatting

$.toast({ text : "Let's test some HTML stuff... <a href='#'>github</a>" , showHideTransition : 'slide' , bgColor : 'blue' , textColor : '#eee' , allowToastClose : false , hideAfter : 5000 , stack : 5 , textAlign : 'left' , position : 'bottom-left' })

Resetting the toast

var myToast = $.toast( 'Some toast that needs to be removed.' ); myToast.reset();

What if I want to reset all the toasts at once? You may ask. Well in that case, you can do the following:

$.toast().reset( 'all' );

Updating the toast Suppose, you had shown some toast upon the page, a sticky toast for example and now you want to update the toast. You can do the following

var myToast = $.toast({ text : 'Some toast that needs to show the success message after the ajax call.' , hideAfter : false , bgColor : '#E01A31' }); window .setTimeout( function ( ) { myToast.update({ text : '<strong>Updated after a few seconds</strong>' , bgColor : '#23B65D' }); }, 5000 );

To learn more about how to use and customize it, head to http://kamranahmed.info/toast. Also you can find a customizer there that will let you modify the look and feel of the toast however you like it.

You can simply download the repo or if you are in rush the minified CSS or non-minified CSS can be found and minified JS and non minified JS can also be found.

Features

Show different types of toasts i.e. informational, warning, errors and success

Custom toast background color and text color

and Ability to hack the CSS to add your own thing

to add your own thing Text can be provided in the form of Array (It's elements will be changed to an un ordered list) Simple text HTML

provided in the form of Events support i.e. beforeHide , afterHidden , beforeShow , afterShown

i.e. , , , Fade and Slide show/hide transitions support (More to come)

and show/hide transitions support (More to come) Supports showing the loader for the toast

You can position the toast, wherever you want there is support for top-left , top-right bottom-left and bottom-right , top-center , bottom-center and mid-center ...sighs! That's a whole lot of options, isn't it? No, you say. Ok then here is the most exciting thing, you can also introduce your own positioning just by passing a simple js object containing { top: - , bottom: -, left: -, right: - }

there is support for , and , , and ...sighs! That's a whole lot of options, isn't it? No, you say. Ok then here is the most exciting thing, you can also introduce just containing Ability to add sticky toast

Optional stack length can be defined (i.e. maximum number of toasts that can be shown at once)

Please report any bugs or features you would like added.

Copyright

MIT © Kamran Ahmed