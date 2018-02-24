This jQuery plugin resizes text to make it fit into a container. The font size gets as big as possible.
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.textfill.min.js"></script>
<span/> child by default (see Options to change this)
<div id='my-element' style='width:100px;height:50px;'>
<span>The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</span>
</div>
$('#my-element').textfill({
...options...
});
Remember, container means the parent element, while child is the
element that will resize. On the example above, the parent was the
div and the
child was the
span.
|Name
|Description
|Default Value
minFontPixels
|Minimal font size (in pixels). The text will shrink up to this value.
|4
maxFontPixels
|Maximum font size (in pixels). The text will stretch up to this value.. If it's a negative value (
size <= 0), the text will stretch to as big as the container can accommodate.
|40
innerTag
|The child element tag to resize. We select it by using
$(innerTag + ':visible:first', container)
span
widthOnly
|Will only resize to the width restraint. The font might become tiny under small containers.
false
explicitWidth
|Explicit width to resize. Defaults to the container's width.
null
explicitHeight
|Explicit height to resize. Defaults to the container's height.
null
changeLineHeight
|Also change the
line-height of the parent container. This might be useful when shrinking to a small container.
false
allowOverflow
|Allows text to overflow when minFontPixels is reached. Won't fail resizing, but instead will overflow container.
false
debug
|Output debugging messages to console.
false
For example,
<script>
$(function() {
$('#my-element').textfill({
maxFontPixels: 36
});
});
</script>
|Name
|Called when...
|Default Value
success
|Called when a resizing is successful
null
fail
|Called when a resizing is failed
null
complete
|Called when all elements are done
null
For example,
<script>
$(function() {
$('#my-element').textfill({
success: function() {
console.log("yay!")
},
fail: function() {
alert("boo hoo!")
}
});
});
</script>
You are very welcome to contribute! A good number of people did, so feel free to help no matter how small the changes might be.
Just make sure to read the file
CONTRIBUTING.md first.
There we make a quick take on how you could help us.
Also, there we lay down our rules for reporting issues and making pull requests. Gotcha! Now you can't say we didn't tell you about it!
If you found something critical or just want to make a suggestion open an issue and start typing right away.
This jQuery plugin was created by Russ Painter around May 2009, beginning with a StackOverflow question.
In very early 2012, Yu-Jie Lin helped to move the project to GitHub with version 0.1 and obtained the clearly stated open source licensing from Russ.
Around July 2014 Alexandre Dantas was made a contributor.
jquery-textfill is licensed under the MIT License. See file
COPYING.md to see what you can and cannot do with the source.