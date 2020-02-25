jQuery Text Counter Plugin

A jQuery plugin for counting and limiting characters/words on text input, or textarea, elements.

Installation

Include script after the jQuery library:

< script src = "/path/to/textcounter.min.js" > </ script >

or

npm

Install using npm:

npm install jquery-text-counter

or

Bower

Install using bower:

bower install jquery-text-counter

Usage

Basic usage (view editable code):

$( 'input' ).textcounter();

Define maximum words and allow further input (view editable code):

$( 'input' ).textcounter({ type : "word" , max : 15 , stopInputAtMaximum : false });

Define minimum characters and set custom countDownText (view editable code):

$( 'input' ).textcounter({ min : 20 , countDownText : "%d characters remaining" });

Example

View editable example

Elements

By default the plugin creates and appends the following element after the input:

< div class = "text-count-wrapper" > Total Count: < span class = "text-count" > 0 </ span > </ div >

If an error is present it is appended within the element. The input gains the inputErrorClass and count wrapper gains the counterErrorClass as defined in the options:

< input name = "sample" class = "error" /> < div class = "text-count-wrapper error" > Total Count: < span class = "text-count" > 0 </ span > < div class = "error-text" > Error message text </ div > </ div >

Callbacks

Fires when a counter reaches the maximum word/character count.

Fires when a counter reaches the minimum word/character count.

Fires after the counter is initialized.

Fires when counter is under max limit.

Fires when counter is under min limit.

Options

type : "character" , min : 0 , max : 200 , autoCustomAttr : "counterlimit" , countContainerElement : "div" , countContainerClass : "text-count-wrapper" , textCountMessageClass : "text-count-message" , textCountClass : "text-count" , inputErrorClass : "error" , counterErrorClass : "error" , counterText : "Total Count: %d" , errorTextElement : "div" , minimumErrorText : "Minimum not met" , maximumErrorText : "Maximum exceeded" , displayErrorText : true , stopInputAtMaximum : true , countSpaces : false , countDown : false , countDownText : "Remaining: %d" , countExtendedCharacters : false , twoCharCarriageReturn : false , countOverflow : false , countOverflowText : "Maximum %type exceeded by %d" , countOverflowContainerClass : "text-count-overflow-wrapper" , minDisplayCutoff : -1 , maxDisplayCutoff : -1 , maxunder : function ( el ) {}, minunder : function ( el ) {}, maxcount : function ( el ) {}, mincount : function ( el ) {}, init : function ( el ) {}

Development

Source hosted at GitHub

Report issues, questions, feature requests on GitHub Issues

Authors

ractoon

Contributors