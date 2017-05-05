jQuery-tagEditor
A powerful and lightweight tag editor plugin for jQuery.
Compatible with jQuery 1.7.0+ in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. IE7 technically works, but no care has gone into CSS/layout bugs.
Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
This plugin was developed by and for Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images.
We have implemented this plugin in production and we share this piece of software - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.
Demo and Documentation
https://goodies.pixabay.com/jquery/tag-editor/demo.html
Features
- Lightweight: 8.5 kB of JavaScript - less than 3.2 kB gzipped
- Edit in place tags
- Intuitive navigation between tags with cursor keys, Tab, Shift+Tab, Enter, Pos1, End, Backspace, Del, and ESC
- Optional jQuery UI sortable
- Optional jQuery UI autocomplete
- Copy-paste or delete multiple selected tags
- Duplicate tags check
- Custom delimiter/s
- Placeholder
- Custom style for faulty tags
- Public methods for reading, adding and removing tags + destroy function
- Callbacks
- Allows tabindex for form navigation
- Graceful degradation if JavaScript is disabled
Changelog
Version 1.0.21 - 2017/05/05
- Fixed bug: Delete multiple tags via selection not working with certain parent cotainer structure.
Version 1.0.20 - 2016/01/30
- Fixed #62: tagEditor is blocking key events on other input and textarea elements on page.
Version 1.0.19 - 2015/12/02
- Fixed #60: Tag editor fails to handle HTML operator chars.
Version 1.0.18 - 2015/08/12
- Pull #43: Escape HTML special characters on input.
Version 1.0.17 - 2015/07/14
- Allow beforeTagSave() to return
false for discarding certain tag values.
Version 1.0.16 - 2015/07/01
- Fix #5, #35, #37, #38: "TypeError: owner is null" backspace browser history issue.
Version 1.0.15 - 2015/05/24
- Fix #31, #33, #34: Added maxTags, removeDuplicates, and animateDelete options.
Version 1.0.14 - 2015/04/05
- Fix #24: Auto-close tag after selecting autocomplete suggestion by mouse click.
Version 1.0.13 - 2015/01/26
- Fix #9: Added bower support.
Version 1.0.12 - 2015/01/16
- Fix #17: Make use of tabindex for form navigation.
Version 1.0.11 - 2015/01/08
- Use beforeTagSave return value for overwriting new tags.
Version 1.0.10 - 2015/01/04
Version 1.0.9 - 2014/12/17
- Optimized internal input autogrow function.
Version 1.0.8 - 2014/12/14
Version 1.0.7 - 2014/11/26
Version 1.0.6 - 2014/10/22
- Fixed: Detection for selected field (.tag-editor) on backspace/delete keypress failed in some cases.
Version 1.0.5 - 2014/09/30
Version 1.0.4 - 2014/09/24
Version 1.0.3 - 2014/09/13
- Removed unnecessary vendor prefixes in CSS stylesheet.
Version 1.0.2 - 2014/07/16
- Fixed removal of placeholder after calling addTags.
Version 1.0.1 - 2014/07/16
- Fixed tagEditor for IE8 and IE7. IE7 still has some obvious layout alignment bugs, that can be fixed by conditional CSS rules.
Version 1.0.0-beta - 2014/07/15