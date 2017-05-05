A powerful and lightweight tag editor plugin for jQuery.

Compatible with jQuery 1.7.0+ in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. IE7 technically works, but no care has gone into CSS/layout bugs. Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

This plugin was developed by and for Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images. We have implemented this plugin in production and we share this piece of software - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.

Demo and Documentation

https://goodies.pixabay.com/jquery/tag-editor/demo.html

Features

Lightweight: 8.5 kB of JavaScript - less than 3.2 kB gzipped

Edit in place tags

Intuitive navigation between tags with cursor keys, Tab, Shift+Tab, Enter, Pos1, End, Backspace, Del, and ESC

Optional jQuery UI sortable

Optional jQuery UI autocomplete

Copy-paste or delete multiple selected tags

Duplicate tags check

Custom delimiter/s

Placeholder

Custom style for faulty tags

Public methods for reading, adding and removing tags + destroy function

Callbacks

Allows tabindex for form navigation

Graceful degradation if JavaScript is disabled

Changelog

Version 1.0.21 - 2017/05/05

Fixed bug: Delete multiple tags via selection not working with certain parent cotainer structure.

Version 1.0.20 - 2016/01/30

Fixed #62: tagEditor is blocking key events on other input and textarea elements on page.

Version 1.0.19 - 2015/12/02

Fixed #60: Tag editor fails to handle HTML operator chars.

Version 1.0.18 - 2015/08/12

Pull #43: Escape HTML special characters on input.

Version 1.0.17 - 2015/07/14

Allow beforeTagSave() to return false for discarding certain tag values.

Version 1.0.16 - 2015/07/01

Fix #5, #35, #37, #38: "TypeError: owner is null" backspace browser history issue.

Version 1.0.15 - 2015/05/24

Fix #31, #33, #34: Added maxTags, removeDuplicates, and animateDelete options.

Version 1.0.14 - 2015/04/05

Fix #24: Auto-close tag after selecting autocomplete suggestion by mouse click.

Version 1.0.13 - 2015/01/26

Fix #9: Added bower support.

Version 1.0.12 - 2015/01/16

Fix #17: Make use of tabindex for form navigation.

Version 1.0.11 - 2015/01/08

Use beforeTagSave return value for overwriting new tags.

Version 1.0.10 - 2015/01/04

Fix for IE8

Version 1.0.9 - 2014/12/17

Optimized internal input autogrow function.

Version 1.0.8 - 2014/12/14

Added bower.json file.

Version 1.0.7 - 2014/11/26

Removing accursoft's caret plugin (http://code.accursoft.com/caret) from tagEditor source (and adding caret as a dependency).

Version 1.0.6 - 2014/10/22

Fixed: Detection for selected field (.tag-editor) on backspace/delete keypress failed in some cases.

Version 1.0.5 - 2014/09/30

Merged pull - Added logic for selected field to be .tag-editor only: https://github.com/jegarts/jQuery-tagEditor/commit/498435b562d72c3e502863312b0b2ccbb9e80cab

Version 1.0.4 - 2014/09/24

Merged pull stop aco.select form calling itself: https://github.com/jegarts/jQuery-tagEditor/commit/fd0340ba46272290cedc8991f58769945d0fc2c2

Version 1.0.3 - 2014/09/13

Removed unnecessary vendor prefixes in CSS stylesheet.

Version 1.0.2 - 2014/07/16

Fixed removal of placeholder after calling addTags.

Version 1.0.1 - 2014/07/16

Fixed tagEditor for IE8 and IE7. IE7 still has some obvious layout alignment bugs, that can be fixed by conditional CSS rules.

Version 1.0.0-beta - 2014/07/15