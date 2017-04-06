Sticky is a jQuery plugin that gives you the ability to make any element on your page always stay visible.
This is how it works:
className to it (and to a wrapper added as its parent), set it to
position: fixed and calculate its new
top, based on the element's height, the page height and the
topSpacing and
bottomSpacing options.
widthFromWrapper == true) sticky updates elements's width to the wrapper's width.
Check the
example-*.html files for some examples.
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.sticky.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#sticker").sticky({topSpacing:0});
});
</script>
Edit your css to position the elements (check the examples in
example-*.html).
To unstick an object
<script>
$("#sticker").unstick();
</script>
topSpacing: (default:
0) Pixels between the page top and the element's top.
bottomSpacing: (default:
0) Pixels between the page bottom and the element's bottom.
className: (default:
'is-sticky') CSS class added to the element's wrapper when "sticked".
wrapperClassName: (default:
'sticky-wrapper') CSS class added to the wrapper.
center: (default:
false) Boolean determining whether the sticky element should be horizontally centered in the page.
getWidthFrom: (default:
'') Selector of element referenced to set fixed width of "sticky" element.
widthFromWrapper: (default:
true) Boolean determining whether width of the "sticky" element should be updated to match the wrapper's width. Wrapper is a placeholder for "sticky" element while it is fixed (out of static elements flow), and its width depends on the context and CSS rules. Works only as long
getWidthForm isn't set.
responsiveWidth: (default:
false) Boolean determining whether widths will be recalculated on window resize (using getWidthfrom).
zIndex: (default:
inherit) controls z-index of the sticked element.
sticky(options): Initializer.
options is optional.
sticky('update'): Recalculates the element's position.
sticky-start: When the element becomes sticky.
sticky-end: When the element returns to its original location
sticky-update: When the element is sticked but position must be updated for constraints reasons
sticky-bottom-reached: When the element reached the bottom space limit
sticky-bottom-unreached: When the element unreached the bottom space limit
To subscribe to events use jquery:
<script>
$('#sticker').on('sticky-start', function() { console.log("Started"); });
$('#sticker').on('sticky-end', function() { console.log("Ended"); });
$('#sticker').on('sticky-update', function() { console.log("Update"); });
$('#sticker').on('sticky-bottom-reached', function() { console.log("Bottom reached"); });
$('#sticker').on('sticky-bottom-unreached', function() { console.log("Bottom unreached"); });
</script>