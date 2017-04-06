Sticky

Sticky is a jQuery plugin that gives you the ability to make any element on your page always stay visible.

Sticky in brief

This is how it works:

When the target element is about to be hidden, the plugin will add the class className to it (and to a wrapper added as its parent), set it to position: fixed and calculate its new top , based on the element's height, the page height and the topSpacing and bottomSpacing options.

That's it. In some cases you might need to set a fixed width to your element when it is "sticked". But by default ( widthFromWrapper == true ) sticky updates elements's width to the wrapper's width. Check the example-*.html files for some examples.

Usage

Include jQuery & Sticky.

Call Sticky.

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.sticky.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#sticker" ).sticky({ topSpacing : 0 }); }); </ script >

Edit your css to position the elements (check the examples in example-*.html ).

To unstick an object

< script > $( "#sticker" ).unstick(); </ script >

Options

topSpacing : (default: 0 ) Pixels between the page top and the element's top.

: (default: ) Pixels between the page top and the element's top. bottomSpacing : (default: 0 ) Pixels between the page bottom and the element's bottom.

: (default: ) Pixels between the page bottom and the element's bottom. className : (default: 'is-sticky' ) CSS class added to the element's wrapper when "sticked".

: (default: ) CSS class added to the element's wrapper when "sticked". wrapperClassName : (default: 'sticky-wrapper' ) CSS class added to the wrapper.

: (default: ) CSS class added to the wrapper. center : (default: false ) Boolean determining whether the sticky element should be horizontally centered in the page.

: (default: ) Boolean determining whether the sticky element should be horizontally centered in the page. getWidthFrom : (default: '' ) Selector of element referenced to set fixed width of "sticky" element.

: (default: ) Selector of element referenced to set fixed width of "sticky" element. widthFromWrapper : (default: true ) Boolean determining whether width of the "sticky" element should be updated to match the wrapper's width. Wrapper is a placeholder for "sticky" element while it is fixed (out of static elements flow), and its width depends on the context and CSS rules. Works only as long getWidthForm isn't set.

: (default: ) Boolean determining whether width of the "sticky" element should be updated to match the wrapper's width. Wrapper is a placeholder for "sticky" element while it is fixed (out of static elements flow), and its width depends on the context and CSS rules. Works only as long isn't set. responsiveWidth : (default: false ) Boolean determining whether widths will be recalculated on window resize (using getWidthfrom).

: (default: ) Boolean determining whether widths will be recalculated on window resize (using getWidthfrom). zIndex : (default: inherit ) controls z-index of the sticked element.

Methods

sticky(options) : Initializer. options is optional.

: Initializer. is optional. sticky('update') : Recalculates the element's position.

Events

sticky-start : When the element becomes sticky.

: When the element becomes sticky. sticky-end : When the element returns to its original location

: When the element returns to its original location sticky-update : When the element is sticked but position must be updated for constraints reasons

: When the element is sticked but position must be updated for constraints reasons sticky-bottom-reached : When the element reached the bottom space limit

: When the element reached the bottom space limit sticky-bottom-unreached : When the element unreached the bottom space limit

To subscribe to events use jquery: