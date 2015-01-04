A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.
jQuery Steps is a lightweight wizard UI component written for jQuery.
Everything you need to start is:
steps method.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Demo</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.steps.js"></script>
<link href="jquery.steps.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script>
$("#wizard").steps();
</script>
<div id="wizard"></div>
</body>
</html>
For more information check the documentation.
There are two ways to add steps and their corresponding content.
<div id="wizard">
<h1>First Step</h1>
<div>First Content</div>
<h1>Second Step</h1>
<div>Second Content</div>
</div>
// Initialize wizard
var wizard = $("#wizard").steps();
// Add step
wizard.steps("add", {
title: "HTML code",
content: "<strong>HTML code</strong>"
});
For more samples check the demos.
Instructions will follow soon!
I'm always happy to help answer your questions. The best way to get quick answers is to go to stackoverflow.com and tag your questions always with jquery-steps.
Instructions will follow soon!
Copyright (c) 2013 Rafael J. Staib Licensed under the MIT license.