jquery-steps

by Rafael Staib
1.1.0 (see all)

A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.

Documentation
4.3K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery Steps Plugin Build Status Bower version NuGet version

A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.

Getting Started

jQuery Steps is a lightweight wizard UI component written for jQuery.

Everything you need to start is:

  1. Include jQuery and jQuery Steps in your HTML code.
  2. Then select an element represents the wizard and call the steps method.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <title>Demo</title>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <script src="jquery.js"></script> 
        <script src="jquery.steps.js"></script>
        <link href="jquery.steps.css" rel="stylesheet">
    </head>
    <body>
        <script>
            $("#wizard").steps();
        </script>
        <div id="wizard"></div>
    </body>
</html>

For more information check the documentation.

How to add initial steps?

There are two ways to add steps and their corresponding content.

  1. Add HTML code into the representing wizard element.
<div id="wizard">
    <h1>First Step</h1>
    <div>First Content</div>

    <h1>Second Step</h1>
    <div>Second Content</div>
</div>
  1. Or use the API to add steps dynamically.
// Initialize wizard
var wizard = $("#wizard").steps();

// Add step
wizard.steps("add", {
    title: "HTML code", 
    content: "<strong>HTML code</strong>"
});

For more samples check the demos.

Reporting an Issue

Instructions will follow soon!

Asking questions

I'm always happy to help answer your questions. The best way to get quick answers is to go to stackoverflow.com and tag your questions always with jquery-steps.

Contributing

Instructions will follow soon!

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Rafael J. Staib Licensed under the MIT license.

