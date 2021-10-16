jQuery plugin to sorting lists also the tree structures.

$('#myList').sortableLists( options );

You can sort an items of html lists by mouse. Create tree structures. Format css of all active items however you want. You can define the isAllowed callback which determines if dragged item can be inserted into another. Set the insert zone like a distance which determines if item will be inserted inside or outside of the active area, also insert zone plus feature, speed of autoscroll function, max levels number... speed of autoscroll function, max levels number... Available is onDragStart and complete callback.

Now plugin supports also mobile devices. Link jquery-sortable-lists-mobile.js instead of jquery-sortable-lists.js.

Sortable lists also contains export functions toArray, toHierarchy, toString.

For more info look at the documentation.

Changelog is here.