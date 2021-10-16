openbase logo
jsl

jquery-sortable-lists

by camo
2.4.0 (see all)

jQuery plugin to sorting lists also the tree structures.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery-sortable-lists

$('#myList').sortableLists( options );

You can sort an items of html lists by mouse. Create tree structures. Format css of all active items however you want. You can define the isAllowed callback which determines if dragged item can be inserted into another. Set the insert zone like a distance which determines if item will be inserted inside or outside of the active area, also insert zone plus feature, speed of autoscroll function, max levels number... speed of autoscroll function, max levels number... Available is onDragStart and complete callback.

Now plugin supports also mobile devices. Link jquery-sortable-lists-mobile.js instead of jquery-sortable-lists.js.

Sortable lists also contains export functions toArray, toHierarchy, toString.

For more info look at the documentation.

Changelog is here.

