jQuery Sortable

jQuery Sortable is a flexible, opinionated sorting plugin. It enables items in a list (or table etc.) to be sorted horizontally and vertically using the mouse. Supports nested lists and pure drag/drop containers.

jQuery Sortable does not depend on jQuery UI and works well with Twitter's Bootstrap (You can even sort the Bootstrap navigation).

More information can be found on http://johnny.github.com/jquery-sortable/.

Dependencies

jquery (>= 1.7.0)

Development Dependencies

jQuery Sortable is developed using middleman. A bundle install shoud pull in everything needed.