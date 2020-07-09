Allows for easy implementation of smooth scrolling for same-page links.
Note: Version 2.0+ of this plugin requires jQuery version 1.7 or greater.
Using npm:
npm install jquery-smooth-scroll
The old-fashioned way:
Go to the following URL in your browser and copy/paste the code into your own file: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kswedberg/jquery-smooth-scroll/master/jquery.smooth-scroll.js
You can try a bare-bones demo at kswedberg.github.io/jquery-smooth-scroll/demo/
$('a').smoothScroll();
$('#container a').smoothScroll();
$('#container a').smoothScroll({excludeWithin: ['.container2']});
$('a').smoothScroll({exclude: ['.rough','#chunky']});
$('.backtotop').smoothScroll({offset: -100});
$('a').smoothScroll({beforeScroll: function() { alert('ready to go!'); }});
$('a').smoothScroll({afterScroll: function() { alert('we made it!'); }});
hashchange event listener. You can also include a history management plugin such as Ben Alman's BBQ for ancient browser support (IE < 8), but you'll need jQuery 1.8 or earlier. See demo/hashchange.html or demo/bbq.html for an example of how to implement.
The following options, shown with their default values, are available for both
$.fn.smoothScroll and
$.smoothScroll:
{
offset: 0,
// one of 'top' or 'left'
direction: 'top',
// only use if you want to override default behavior or if using $.smoothScroll
scrollTarget: null,
// automatically focus the target element after scrolling to it (see readme for details)
autoFocus: false,
// string to use as selector for event delegation
delegateSelector: null,
// fn(opts) function to be called before scrolling occurs.
// `this` is the element(s) being scrolled
beforeScroll: function() {},
// fn(opts) function to be called after scrolling occurs.
// `this` is the triggering element
afterScroll: function() {},
// easing name. jQuery comes with "swing" and "linear." For others, you'll need an easing plugin
// from jQuery UI or elsewhere
easing: 'swing',
// speed can be a number or 'auto'
// if 'auto', the speed will be calculated based on the formula:
// (current scroll position - target scroll position) / autoCoefficient
speed: 400,
// autoCoefficent: Only used when speed set to "auto".
// The higher this number, the faster the scroll speed
autoCoefficient: 2,
// $.fn.smoothScroll only: whether to prevent the default click action
preventDefault: true
}
The options object for
$.fn.smoothScroll can take two additional properties:
exclude and
excludeWithin. The value for both of these is an array of
selectors, DOM elements or jQuery objects. Default value for both is an
empty array.
If you need to change any of the options after you've already called
.smoothScroll(),
you can do so by passing the
"options" string as the first argument and an
options object as the second.
$.smoothScroll()
document.documentElement /
document.body)
$('button.scrollsomething').on('click', function() {
$.smoothScroll({
scrollElement: $('div.scrollme'),
scrollTarget: '#findme'
});
return false;
});
$.smoothScroll method can take one or two arguments.
scrollTarget option.
"+=100px" or
"-=50px" (see below for an example).
The following option, in addition to those listed for
$.fn.smoothScroll above, is available
for
$.smoothScroll:
{
// The jQuery set of elements you wish to scroll.
// if null (default), $('html, body').firstScrollable() is used.
scrollElement: null
}
.find() or
.next().
.find() or
.next().
$('html, body').firstScrollable().animate({scrollTop: someNumber}, someSpeed)
With smoothScroll version 2.1 and later, you can use the "relative string" syntax to scroll an element or the document a certain number of pixels relative to its current position. The following code will scroll the document down one page at a time when the user clicks the ".pagedown" button:
$('button.pagedown').on('click', function() {
$.smoothScroll('+=' + $(window).height());
});
If you want to scroll to an element when the page loads, use
$.smoothScroll() in a script at the end of the body or use
$(document).ready(). To prevent the browser from automatically scrolling to the element on its own, your link on page 1 will need to include a fragment identifier that does not match an element id on page 2. To ensure that users without JavaScript get to the same element, you should modify the link's hash on page 1 with JavaScript. Your script on page 2 will then modify it back to the correct one when you call
$.smoothScroll().
For example, let's say you want to smooth scroll to
<div id="scrolltome"></div> on page-2.html. For page-1.html, your script might do the following:
$('a[href="page-2.html#scrolltome"]').attr('href', function() {
var hrefParts = this.href.split(/#/);
hrefParts[1] = 'smoothScroll' + hrefParts[1];
return hrefParts.join('#');
});
Then for page-2.html, your script would do this:
// Call $.smoothScroll if location.hash starts with "#smoothScroll"
var reSmooth = /^#smoothScroll/;
var id;
if (reSmooth.test(location.hash)) {
// Strip the "#smoothScroll" part off (and put "#" back on the beginning)
id = '#' + location.hash.replace(reSmooth, '');
$.smoothScroll({scrollTarget: id});
}
Imagine you have a link to a form somewhere on the same page. When the user clicks the link, you want the user to be able to begin interacting with that form.
autoFocus option to
true.
autoFocus set to true by default.
$.smoothScroll method,
autoFocus will only work if you've also provided a value for the
scrollTarget option.
afterScroll callback function. Here is an example that focuses the first input within the form after scrolling to the form:
$('a.example').smoothScroll({
afterScroll: function(options) {
$(options.scrollTarget).find('input')[0].focus();
}
});
For accessibility reasons, it might make sense to focus any element you scroll to, even if it's not a natively focusable element. To do so, you could add a
tabIndex attribute to the target element (this, again, is for versions prior to 2.2):
$('div.example').smoothScroll({
afterScroll: function(options) {
var $tgt = $(options.scrollTarget);
$tgt[0].focus();
if (!$tgt.is(document.activeElement)) {
$tgt.attr('tabIndex', '-1');
$tgt[0].focus();
}
}
});
$.fn.smoothScroll method looks
for an element with an id attribute that matches the
<a> element's hash.
It does not look at the element's name attribute. If you want a clicked link
to scroll to a "named anchor" (e.g.
<a name="foo">), you'll need to use the
$.smoothScroll method instead.
$.fn.smoothScroll and
$.smoothScroll methods use the
$.fn.firstScrollable DOM traversal method (also defined by this plugin)
to determine which element is scrollable. If no elements are scrollable,
these methods return a jQuery object containing an empty array, just like
all of jQuery's other DOM traversal methods. Any further chained methods,
therefore, will be called against no elements (which, in most cases,
means that nothing will happen).
Thank you! Please consider the following when working on this repo before you submit a pull request:
src/jquery.smooth-scroll.js.
jshint grunt file options and the
.jscsrc file. To be sure your additions comply, run
grunt lint from the command line.
--author flag to ensure that proper authorship (yours) is maintained.