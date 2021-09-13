openbase logo
jquery-slugify

by madflow
1.2.5 (see all)

Just another another (another) url slug creation plugin for jQuery.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

jQuery Slugify

Getting Started

You can install the plugin using Bower:

bower install jquery-slugify

You can install the plugin using NPM:

npm install jquery-slugify --save

You can install the plugin using YARN:

yarn add jquery-slugify

You can download the production version or the development version.

The plugin depends on speakingurl.

In your web page:

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="speakingurl.min.js"></script>
<script src="slugify.min.js"></script>

<input type ="text" value="" id="slug-source" /> <!-- The text to be slugged -->
<input type ="text" value="" id="slug-target" /> <!-- The processed text as slug -->

<script>
jQuery(function($) {
  $.slugify("Ätschi Bätschi"); // "aetschi-baetschi"
  $('#slug-target').slugify('#slug-source'); // Type as you slug

  $("#slug-target").slugify("#slug-source", {
    separator: '_' // If you want to change separator from hyphen (-) to underscore (_).
  });
});
</script>

