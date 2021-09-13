jQuery Slugify

Just another another (another) url slug creation plugin for jQuery.

Getting Started

You can install the plugin using Bower:

bower install jquery-slugify

You can install the plugin using NPM:

npm install jquery-slugify --save

You can install the plugin using YARN:

yarn add jquery-slugify

You can download the production version or the development version.

The plugin depends on speakingurl.

In your web page: