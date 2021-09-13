Just another another (another) url slug creation plugin for jQuery.
You can install the plugin using Bower:
bower install jquery-slugify
You can install the plugin using NPM:
npm install jquery-slugify --save
You can install the plugin using YARN:
yarn add jquery-slugify
You can download the production version or the development version.
The plugin depends on speakingurl.
In your web page:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="speakingurl.min.js"></script>
<script src="slugify.min.js"></script>
<input type ="text" value="" id="slug-source" /> <!-- The text to be slugged -->
<input type ="text" value="" id="slug-target" /> <!-- The processed text as slug -->
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
$.slugify("Ätschi Bätschi"); // "aetschi-baetschi"
$('#slug-target').slugify('#slug-source'); // Type as you slug
$("#slug-target").slugify("#slug-source", {
separator: '_' // If you want to change separator from hyphen (-) to underscore (_).
});
});
</script>