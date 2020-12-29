📣 jQuery is not neccessary now! The name it's just legacy.
A simple, and lightweight piece of code to make slot machine animation effect. It also exports a js wrapper to allow the usage with jQuery.
To preview what you can do check the example page!
Install the component using npm:
npm install jquery-slotmachine --save
Install the component using Bower:
bower install jquery-slotmachine --save
<div id="machine">
<div>Madrid</div>
<div>London</div>
<div>New York</div>
</div>
<script>
const el = document.querySelector('#machine');
const machine = new SlotMachine(el, {
active: 1,
delay: 450,
auto: 1500
});
</script>
Lookup the sourcecode in the examples page to see more examples.
Include the script located in dist folder:
<script src="/path/to/slotmachine.min.js"></script>
Then you can make it work calling the lib in your app:
const element = document.getElementById('my-machine');
const machine = new SlotMachine(element, { /* options */ });
If you preffer jQuery style then import the wrapper after the jQuery library:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/slotmachine.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery.slotmachine.min.js"></script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#my-machine').slotMachine({ /* options */ });
});
Use the first argument of the function to pass an object with the options:
const machine = new SlotMachine(element, {
active: 2,
auto: true
});
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|active
Number
0
|The initial visible element (0 means the first one)
|delay
Number
200
|Duration (in ms) of each spin
|auto
Boolean
false
|Runs the carousel mode when creating the machine
|spins
Number
5
|Number of spins after stop in carousel mode
|randomize
Function
null
|Function (returns number) that is going to be called to set the next active element
|onComplete
Function
null
|Callback after each spin in carousel mode
|inViewport
Boolean
true
|Only spin when the machine is inside the viewport
|direction
String
up
|The spin direction (possible values are
up and
down)
|transition
String
ease-in-out
|The CSS transition
machine.nextActive: Get the next active element (only while shuffling).
machine.nextIndex: Next element index according to the current direction.
machine.prevIndex: Prev element index according to the current direction.
machine.random: Get rando index between the machine bounds.
machine.running: Check if the machine is running.
machine.stopping: Check if the machine is stopping.
machine.visible: Check if the machine is visible.
machine.visibleTile: Get the current visible element in the machine viewport.
machine.active: Alias to the
active setting.
machine.randomize: Alias to the
randomize setting.
machine.direction: Alias to the
direction setting.
machine.transition: Alias to the
transition setting.
machine.shuffle(spins, callback): Starts spining the machine.
Number): Optionally set the number of spins.
Function): Callback triggered when the machine stops.
// Do a single spin
machine.shuffle();
// Do a single spin and then shows an alert
machine.shuffle(() => alert('Stop!'));
// Do 5 spins before stop
machine.shuffle(5);
// Do 7 spins and then showing an alert
machine.shuffle(7, () => alert('Stop!'));
// "Infinite" spins
machine.shuffle(9999999); // O_O
machine.stop(callback): Manually stops the machine.
Function): Callback triggered when the machine stops.
For example, start spinning the machine and stop it after pressing a button:
machine.shuffle(99999);
// Add the button listener
myButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
// Stop spinning
machine.stop();
});
machine.next()/
machine.prev(): Spin to the next/previous element.
// Spin to the previous element
machine.prev();
// Spin to the next element
machine.next();
machine.run(): Starts the preview mode, it will spin/stop given a delay (more info in options).
machine.run();
machine.run(): Destroys the machine. It will be useful when you want to reuse DOM.
machine.destroy();
jQuery-SlotMachine is released under the MIT License.