Rather sweet menus
A light-weight, responsive, mobile-like navigation menu plugin
Download the latest version. The files you need are
bower install jquery-slinky
Include these files
<link rel="stylesheet" src="bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" />
<script src="bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js"></script>
npm install jquery-slinky
Include these files
<link rel="stylesheet" src="node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" />
<script src="node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js"></script>
const slinky = $('.menu').slinky(options)
|Option
|Default
|Description
resize
true
|Resize menu height to match content on navigation
speed
300
|Animation speed in
milliseconds
theme
slinky-theme-default
|Slinky theme
title
false
|Show title of sub menu
.home(animate)
Navigate back to the root menu
|Option
|Default value
|Description
animate
true
|Pass
false to skip animation
.jump(target, animate)
Navigate to a sub menu
|Option
|Default value
|Description
to
|Selector for
ul target to jump to
animate
true
|Pass
false to skip animation
.destroy()
Remove Slinky
.active on a
ul element to jump there on init