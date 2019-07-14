openbase logo
jquery-slinky

by Ali Zahid
4.2.1 (see all)

A light-weight, responsive, mobile-like navigation menu plugin

Popularity

Downloads/wk

530

GitHub Stars

661

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Slinky

Rather sweet menus

A light-weight, responsive, mobile-like navigation menu plugin

Demo

Installation

Download the latest version. The files you need are

Bower

bower install jquery-slinky

Include these files

<link rel="stylesheet" src="bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" />
<script src="bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js"></script>

NPM

npm install jquery-slinky

Include these files

<link rel="stylesheet" src="node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" />
<script src="node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js"></script>

Usage

const slinky = $('.menu').slinky(options)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
resizetrueResize menu height to match content on navigation
speed300Animation speed in milliseconds
themeslinky-theme-defaultSlinky theme
titlefalseShow title of sub menu

API

.home(animate)

Navigate back to the root menu

OptionDefault valueDescription
animatetruePass false to skip animation

.jump(target, animate)

Navigate to a sub menu

OptionDefault valueDescription
toSelector for ul target to jump to
animatetruePass false to skip animation

.destroy()

Remove Slinky

Tips

  • Set .active on a ul element to jump there on init

