Slinky

Rather sweet menus

A light-weight, responsive, mobile-like navigation menu plugin

Installation

Download the latest version. The files you need are

Bower

bower install jquery-slinky

Include these files

< link rel = "stylesheet" src = "bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm install jquery-slinky

Include these files

< link rel = "stylesheet" src = "node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.css" /> < script src = "node_modules/slinky/dist/slinky.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

const slinky = $( '.menu' ).slinky(options)

Options

Option Default Description resize true Resize menu height to match content on navigation speed 300 Animation speed in milliseconds theme slinky-theme-default Slinky theme title false Show title of sub menu

API

Navigate back to the root menu

Option Default value Description animate true Pass false to skip animation

Navigate to a sub menu

Option Default value Description to Selector for ul target to jump to animate true Pass false to skip animation

Remove Slinky

Tips