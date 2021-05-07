openbase logo
jquery-slimscroll

by Piotr Rochala
1.3.8 (see all)

small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.2K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jQuery Scroll, jQuery Scroll Bar

5.0/51
Readme

What is slimScroll?

slimScroll is a small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar - similar to the one Facebook and Google started using in their products recently. slimScroll doesn't occupy any visual space as it only appears on a user initiated mouse-over. User can drag the scrollbar or use mouse-wheel to change the scroll value.

Demo and deocumentation available here: jQuery slimScroll docs

Copyright (c) 2011 Piotr Rochala (http://rocha.la) Dual licensed under the MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php) and GPL (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/gpl-license.php) licenses.

100
Yeltsin LimaRecife, Brasil19 Ratings2 Reviews
1 year ago
Abandoned

